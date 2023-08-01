Markaaz Joins the Small Business Digital Alliance to Bring Transformative Business Growth Solutions to Small Businesses

AUSTIN, Texas, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markaaz, a leading provider of digital tools for small businesses, is excited to announce its collaboration with the Small Business Digital Alliance (SBDA), an initiative co-sponsored by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Business Forward. This new relationship aims to unlock the growth potential of small businesses by providing faster and broader access to essential services and solutions. With its unwavering commitment to empowering small businesses, Markaaz is poised to reshape the landscape of entrepreneurial success.

Markaaz and Small Business Digital Alliance

The Markaaz Dashboard empowers small business owners to take control of their growth trajectory and business data through a centralized, user-friendly platform. By offering a comprehensive suite of growth tools and unprecedented data insights, it enables entrepreneurs to track, grow, and optimize their businesses. The key highlights of the Markaaz Dashboard include:

  • Data-driven Insights: Markaaz's proprietary data aggregation abilities and intuitive interface provide businesses with the most comprehensive and accurate view of their data. Having a complete business profile will help ensure service approvals, monitor finances and business scores, and make informed decisions that drive profitability.
  • Financing Options: Various competitive financing options to fuel business growth and take advantage of new opportunities.
  • Practical Solutions: Simple solutions designed to optimize operations, set up business protection, and drive efficiency based on specific needs and challenges.
  • Growth Opportunities: Small business owners can discover new partners, reach new audiences, and access insurance and payment resources to foster business expansion.

"We are thrilled to join the Small Business Digital Alliance and contribute to the advancement of small businesses," said Fabi Hubschmid, Co-Founder and Chief Strategic Development Officer. "At Markaaz, we are establishing the new standard for small and medium-sized business data to unlock opportunities for all small businesses. Through our collaboration with the SBDA, we are confident that we can make a substantial impact in driving growth and creating thriving business ecosystems."

Markaaz's joint effort with the SBDA showcases its dedication to transforming the way small businesses access services in an equitable and affordable manner through one integrated platform. By leveraging the power of data and connectivity, Markaaz is spearheading a new era of business growth and fostering a vibrant, inclusive environment where small businesses can flourish.

About Markaaz:
Markaaz sets a new standard for small and medium-sized business data, enabling enterprises and small businesses to work better together. With its robust Directory of over 300 million global business records, Markaaz equips enterprise businesses with the most complete and accurate business data available, improving onboarding and monitoring processes. Additionally, Markaaz provides small businesses with a centralized platform to update their data, gain financial insights, and connect with partners for financing opportunities. By unlocking opportunities for small businesses, Markaaz creates opportunities for individuals, families, and communities. For more information about Markaaz and its innovative business growth solutions, please visit www.markaaz.com.

