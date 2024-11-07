Marked for Excellence, Royal Texan Homes LLC Brings Home PRISM Awards

Custom home builder in The Woodlands wins GHBA awards for excellence, recognized among the city's best builders

THE WOODLANDS, Texas , Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving four top awards and earning 11 nominations among statewide custom home builders at the 2024 Texas Association of Builders (TAB) Annual Star Awards in July, Royal Texan Homes LLC was again lauded with honors at the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) annual PRISM Awards. Based in The Woodlands, Royal Texan Homes LLC is recognized statewide as the most awarded custom homebuilder in the Greater Houston area. The company solidifies their position as one of the top three best custom homebuilders with an award-winning team of in-house architects and designers, including Talison Davis, the newly named Best Design Associate of the Year.

Mark Garraty, Talison Davis, Ashley Walker with Royal Texan Homes LLC at GHBA Prism Awards

The 2024 PRISM Awards, hosted by the Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA), took place on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at The Post Oak Hotel in Uptown Houston. This annual event celebrates excellence in the homebuilding industry, recognizing achievements in design, construction, and marketing within the Houston area. The sold-out event drew a large audience of industry professionals and showcased the best homebuilding projects and talents in the region.

Royal Texan Homes LLC proudly won the following awards:

Design Center Associate of the Year, Talison Davis

Custom Home Kitchen of the Year Home $750,000 to $1 Million

to Custom Home Specialty Room of the Year Home Under $1 Million

Furthermore, Royal Texan Homes LLC was an honored finalist in these categories:

Custom Home Builder of the Year

Custom Home Design $750,000 to $1 Million

to Custom Home Elevation $750,000 to $1 Million

to Custom Home Elevation $500,000 to $750,000

Custom Home Design Under $500,000

Custom Home Kitchen of the Year Home Under $500,000

"This is an incredible moment of recognition, particularly following the TAB awards earlier this summer," commented Mark Garraty, founder of Royal Texan Homes LLC. "We are very humbled and grateful, and we are also so proud of Talison's individual accolade."

"Our mission remains to elevate aesthetic design, construction technology, and the client experience in homebuilding. Our hope is for our clients' grandchildren to raise their children in the homes we design and build today," he added.

"We are pleased to be part of the evolution in Texas homebuilding. I am also incredibly proud of our team and their strong commitment to putting our clients first, guided by our core values of Faith, Integrity, and Relationship."

The PRISM Awards honor individuals and companies for their innovative contributions to the construction and remodeling sectors, providing a platform for recognizing outstanding work across various categories, including home design, interior decor, and customer service.

The Greater Houston Builders Association (GHBA) is a leading trade organization that represents residential construction professionals in the Greater Houston area. Founded in 1941, GHBA serves as a voice for homebuilders, remodelers, developers, and affiliated professionals in the construction industry. Its mission is to promote professionalism and growth of the building industry through advocacy, education, and networking opportunities.

About Royal Texan Homes LLC

Royal Texan Homes LLC is dedicated to blending timeless historical design with proven construction innovation. Our philosophy is built on truth, integrity and meaningful client engagement throughout the entire homebuilding process. We create homes that go beyond just living spaces—they become personal sanctuaries that reflect your unique story and bring your vision to life. Discover more at royaltexan.com.

SOURCE Royal Texan Homes LLC