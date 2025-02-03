Markel announces reorganization for US professional liability portfolio

RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to better serve its clients, Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that it will streamline its US professional liability products into four separate pillars effective immediately. These pillars will consist of management liability, errors and omissions (E&O), cyber, and financial institutions.

As part of this realignment, Markel will move its access point for Public Directors & Officers (D&O) and large financial institutions coverage to the company's Bermuda Professional Liability platform led by Sandra Soares, which is viewed as Markel's center of excellence for Public D&O and large financial institutions underwriting. The step aligns with earlier actions taken to streamline access points, including the step taken in September 2024 to move the company's London Risk Managed Professional Liability portfolio to this same center of excellence in Bermuda.

"After careful consideration and evaluation, we believe this streamlined underwriting approach will lead to improved consistency for our customers and trading partners. It will also make it easier for them to do business with us," said Alex Martin, President, Markel Specialty. "This move further takes greater advantage of our strong Bermuda capabilities, leveraging our underwriting expertise, gaining economies of scale, and reinforcing our overall strong commitment to professional liability. This more focused and streamlined underwriting approach will also lead to greater consistency and improved financial outcomes for the business."

Markel's US Professional Liability platform will move forward under the continued leadership of Sal Pollaro, with segment leadership under Pollaro consisting of Management Liability led by Craig Graff, E&O led by Paul Melone, Financial Institutions led by Travis Pearson and Cyber led by Lou Botticelli.

