Markel announces senior leadership appointments within Markel Specialty division

Markel

24 Jul, 2023, 16:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced five leadership appointments at Markel Specialty, a division within the Markel insurance business. The appointments include:

  • Alison Burgess named Retail Regional President, East
  • Vince Colosimo named Managing Executive, Construction
  • Matt Huels named Retail Regional Resident, West
  • Tim Pasik named Wholesale Regional President, Northeast
  • Mark Schauss named Executive Underwriting Officer, Small Commercial

"Our top priority is to continuously strengthen our ability to deliver solutions and services to the marketplace, and the people appointed to these leadership roles are well qualified to do that," said Bryan Sanders, President, Markel Specialty. "All these leaders have the extensive industry knowledge and expertise required to grow our business, best serve our customers' needs, and deepen our relationships with distribution partners. They will continue advancing Markel's position as a leading global specialty insurer."

Alison Burgess: In her new role as Retail Regional President, East, Alison will focus on Markel's growth within the retail space. Alison, who has been with Markel since 2012, has more than 20 years in the insurance industry. As the Northeast Regional President since 2020, her role included overseeing the development and growth of key relationships within the wholesale and retail distribution channels. Her previous role at Markel was Senior Director of Underwriting and Production, Management and Professional Liability.

Vince Colosimo: In his new role as Managing Executive, Construction, Vince will focus on product line growth across all lines in both retail and wholesale channels. Vince, who has been with Markel since 2012, has more than 20 years of industry experience. He most recently served as Managing Director, Construction Practice Leader, where he led Markel's Complex Construction team. With the continued growing needs of the construction industry, Vince will develop a construction industry practice within Markel Specialty, expanding Markel's construction offerings across the division in the retail and wholesale space.

Matt Huels: In his new role as Retail Regional President, West, Matt will focus on Markel's growth within the retail space. Matt, who has been with Markel since 2015, has more than 20 years in the insurance industry. In his most recent role as Executive Underwriting Officer, Matt was responsible for overseeing all products within Markel's small commercial segment. Prior to this role, he was Managing Director, Casualty, serving as the product line leader for wholesale brokerage casualty business, including the life sciences product.

Tim Pasik: In his new role as Wholesale Regional President, Northeast, Tim will drive the growth of Markel's wholesale business in this important region. Tim, who joined Markel in 2014, has nearly 40 years of insurance industry experience. Most recently, as Managing Director, Commercial Casualty Product Lines Leader, Tim oversaw Markel's commercial primary and excess casualty product lines, and utilized his extensive underwriting experience to manage the wholesale excess portfolio. His previous role at Markel was Managing Director, Commercial Excess Casualty, Wholesale.

Mark Schauss: In Mark's new role as Executive Underwriting Officer, Small Commercial, he will be responsible for leading Markel Specialty's small commercial team. Mark, who has been with Markel since 2006, has more than 15 years of industry experience. He has held various positions at Markel, including most recently as Managing Director of Underwriting for P&C Binding Authority. He has underwritten a broad range of coverages such as general liability, property, auto, inland marine and excess liability.

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

