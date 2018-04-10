Markel appoints Brian Kenny to lead strategic customer growth

Bryan Sanders, President of Markel Assurance, stated, "Brian will work across the Markel Assurance division to coordinate resources and build capabilities to meet the business needs of current and new customers. In doing so, he will create and foster long-term relationships with our key trading partners and customers to become a market leader in covering large, complex accounts."

In his previous role at Markel, Brian led Markel's small commercial efforts, including initiatives to simplify and automate underwriting, grow digital partnerships, and expand new ventures in the US. Prior to joining Markel, he served in a variety of senior sales roles at Zurich Insurance Group.

Kenny is based in Markel's headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, and reports to Sanders.

About Markel Assurance

The Markel Assurance business division offers products for standard and hard-to-place risks in the US, Bermuda, Dublin, and London. Policies are written on admitted and excess and surplus lines bases. Product verticals include professional liability, casualty, and property/marine. Regional offices in the US are located in Richmond, Virginia; Atlanta; Dallas; Scottsdale, Arizona; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Chicago; New York City; and Red Bank, New Jersey.

Markel Assurance is a business division of Markel Service, Incorporated. Markel Service, Incorporated provides underwriting management and claim services for the Markel insurance companies. In California, Markel West Insurance Services (license numbers 0D95581 and 2E11302) provides risk analysis and claim services to their wholesale partners in need of excess and surplus lines products offered by Markel Assurance.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

