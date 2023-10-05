Markel appoints Brook Styles as head of cargo

Markel

05 Oct, 2023

LONDON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) has appointed Brook Styles as head of cargo, with immediate effect. Styles takes on this position from Richard Burnett who will transition to a strategic role as head of cargo underwriting – demonstrating Markel's focus on bringing portfolio management to the forefront of its strategy, and the continued drive for profitable growth.

Brook Styles, Head of Cargo at Markel International
In his new post, Styles will play an important part in identifying areas to spearhead further growth across Markel's cargo portfolio, in addition to supporting underwriters in the cargo team with their professional development. He will also be responsible for driving Markel's Broking Partner Relationship programme, by establishing and maintaining new and existing broker relationships, while continuing to deliver an open, honest, and consistent underwriting service to customers.

Styles will be based at Markel's London office, reporting to Dan McCarthy, director of marine at Markel International.

Previously, Styles joined Markel in 2006 during which time he has acquired valuable underwriting experience and expertise from the wholesale teams, having worked across various classes of business including fine art, specie, and terrorism. Styles departed from Markel in 2014 to join Pioneer where he managed and led the cargo and terrorism portfolio for five years, before returning to Markel in a senior underwriter capacity to take the cargo portfolio forward.

McCarthy commented: "Brook has an excellent reputation in the market, evidenced through the unrivalled service and support he has provided to Markel's stakeholders and brokers over the past four years. With Brook's extensive leadership profile, he will lead our cargo underwriting team by building on the great foundations set out by his predecessor, Richard Burnett, who has taken on a more strategic position so we can take our underwriting services and capabilities to the next level."

