Markel appoints Oliver Atkin to Head of Bloodstock for London Markets

LONDON, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Oliver Atkin to Head of Bloodstock in London, effective immediately. This investment decision in leadership underlines the organisation's long-term commitment to the equine and livestock market, through top-tier underwriting talent and creating bespoke insurance solutions for clients.

Oliver Atkin, Head of Bloodstock in London, Markel

Atkin will lead the Bloodstock team in London by setting the Bloodstock growth strategy as well as identifying and developing innovative products, to support brokers and customers in the bloodstock space. Alongside those duties, he'll continue building on new and existing broker relationships, while maintaining high service levels which are valued by Markel's broker partners and their policyholders.

Atkin joined Markel as a Bloodstock underwriter over six years ago, during which time he has demonstrated exceptional leadership and portfolio management skills, all of which led to his recent appointment. In his new post, he will continue operating from Markel's London office and reporting directly to Juliet Redfern, Divisional Managing Director of Equine and Livestock at Markel International in London and France.

Redfern commented: "Congratulations to Ollie Atkin on his well-deserved promotion to Head of Bloodstock in London. Ollie is incredibly service-minded and works, as everyone does in our team, to provide the high level of service our brokers and customers get and expect from Markel; from providing a quote, to collaborating with a customer on a new product or service.

Ollie has a particular interest in National Hunt racing and is developing new solutions for this under-insured market sector – with his knowledge and expertise on this subject being key to developing these policies."

Redfern concluded: "Ollie's promotion to this leadership role reflects our long-term outlook for Equine and Livestock at Markel, and under his leadership, it will also give everyone in the team the opportunity to develop and progress, so we can continue driving profitable growth and being there for customers year in, year out into the future."

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361741/Oliver_Atkin_01.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg