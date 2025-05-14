Markel enhances its International War and Terrorism presence in the US with Senior Underwriter hire and Underwriting Support Specialist

LONDON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced that it has made two key appointments to drive further profitable growth across its International War and Terrorism portfolio.

In his new position as Senior Underwriter – War and Terrorism, Joshua Watson will be responsible for identifying and underwriting complex risk across the organisation's Stand-Alone Terrorism, Terrorism Liability, Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotion (SRCC) and Active Assailant product suite. His other principal duties will include up-selling the advantages of these core offerings to brokers, while ensuring closer broker interaction and continuing to deliver best-in-class underwriting services, support and solutions to trading partners within Atlanta, Georgia, and other regions in the United States.

His appointment follows on from Bridget Canderelli, who recently joined the International War and Terrorism team as an underwriting support specialist. Alongside Watson, Canderelli will support Watson and other members in Markel's International War and Terrorism underwriting team through various administrative duties, which will include processing and submitting important documentation in a timely manner and ensuring high service levels are maintained for brokers and key stakeholders.

Watson will be based at Markel's Alpharetta office in Atlanta, Georgia, meanwhile, Canderelli, will report from Markel's office in Richmond, Virginia. They'll both be managed by Andrew Umphress, Head of Terrorism – North America at Markel.

Umphress comments: "The war and terrorism market is an increasingly complex area, driven by a multitude of geopolitical factors and global events that continue to impact clients' risk exposures and insurance coverage on an international level. I'm therefore delighted to welcome Joshua to our growing International War and Terrorism team here at Markel.

"With his cross-functional expertise, extensive broker network and experience in leading various product lines, Joshua will be instrumental in driving the sustainable expansion of our portfolio in Atlanta, as well as other high-risk territories where there's an acute need for war and terrorism insurance. I look forward to seeing him collaborate with our expert underwriting team to scale further profitable growth, ensuring clients continue receiving tailored coverage and high service levels to protect their assets during these volatile times."

Umphress concludes: "I'm also excited to announce Bridget to our team in her new role as Underwriting Support Specialist. Although Bridget is still quite new to the market, her drive, ambition and commitment to the Markel Style has been nothing short of exceptional and will be critical in maintaining that unrivalled service which is valued by our broker network, globally."

Watson is an experienced insurance and broker professional, possessing more than 14 years of industry experience across cyber, terrorism and political violence (PV) business lines. Previously, he worked for Brown & Brown Risk Solutions as VP, Senior Account Executive, where he managed a virtual office – focused on malicious acts such as terrorism, political violence, active assailant, kidnap, ransom and extortion, and led a team of managing directors and risk professionals in product development for a proprietary crisis management offering. Prior to this position, he was employed as Client Service Executive at Sterline Seacrest Pritchard, where he mentored young assistants and brokers, served on the education and leadership committees, and managed a profitable book of business.

