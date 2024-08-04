Markel enhances Singapore and Hong Kong presence with strategic hires

Alvernia Xu has been appointed to Head of Operations – Asia Pacific, based in Singapore. Xu joins Markel from Liberty Specialty Markets, where she worked as Senior Manager, Operations since 2021. During this time, she was responsible for the overall management of the Asia Operations team across Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong and China. In her new role, Xu will ensure that Markel has best-in-class operational infrastructure to underpin its growth plans, improving efficiency both for clients and team members. Xu will report to Christian Stobbs, Managing Director – Asia Pacific, at Markel.

Jenny Choi joins Markel in Hong Kong as Senior Underwriter, Casualty. She comes from Swiss Re, where she was, most recently, Senior Casualty Facultative Underwriter. Choi brings extensive experience of underwriting a wide range of casualty risks across Hong Kong and Taiwan, which will play an important role in helping to expand Markel's Casualty portfolio in Asia.

Alongside Choi's appointment, Anna Tan joins Markel in Hong Kong as Senior Underwriter, Fine Art & Specie. Previously, she worked for Hamilton Insurance Group, where she was employed as Senior Underwriter, Fine Art & Specie. Tan's connectivity and track record across Asia – most recently in Greater China – will help to strengthen Markel's rapidly growing profile as a lead market for Fine Art & Specie insurance in the region.

Meanwhile, Olga Wong joins Markel in Singapore, assuming the role of Senior Underwriter, Professional Financial Risk (PFR). Before joining Markel, she served as a Senior Financial Lines Underwriter at AXA XL. With 20 years of experience in financial lines underwriting across Asia, Wong's appointment will bolster Markel's Financial Lines proposition, particularly with brokers in the Singapore market.

Choi, Tan and Wong will report to Kevin Leung, Chief Underwriting Officer – Asia Pacific, at Markel.

Markel has also named Isabelle Wong as Cargo Underwriter, with responsibility for developing and underwriting marine cargo business in the Asia-Pacific region. Wong joins Markel from Willis Towers Watson and will be based in Singapore, reporting to Wanshi Lin, Senior Marine Underwriter at Markel.

Stobbs commented: "We're thrilled to have Alvernia Xu join our team. Her extensive experience in operations and digital distribution will be of huge benefit as we continue to expand our presence in the Asia Pacific region. Her strategic vision will drive our operations forward, ensuring we meet our growth and efficiency targets."

Leung added: "I'm excited to welcome Olga Wong, Jenny Choi, Isabelle Wong and Anna Tan to the Markel family. Their combined expertise and deep understanding of their respective fields will significantly strengthen our underwriting capabilities in Singapore and Hong Kong, helping to deliver a better proposition for our clients and brokers. We're confident that their contributions will enhance our service offerings and solidify our market position in these key regions."

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

