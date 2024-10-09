Markel further enhances its cyber underwriting capabilities and expertise with senior underwriter hire

LONDON, Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced Jack Eastwood as Senior Underwriter, Cyber, with immediate effect. His arrival underpins Markel's commitment to investing in top-tier talent to continue enhancing its product and service offerings and underwriting expertise for broker partners.

Jack Eastwood, Senior Underwriter, Cyber at Markel

Eastwood takes up his position as a senior member of Markel's Cyber & Technology team, where he'll be responsible for working closely alongside the cyber leadership colleagues to develop and drive the organisation's cyber underwriting strategy in London. He'll play an important role as a senior underwriting leader, involved in all aspects of the Markel Cyber & Technology portfolio. Eastwood's appointment will further strengthen Markel's underwriting services and capabilities so it can continue serving broker partners and end-clients in an effective manner.

Previously, Eastwood spent more than 13 years at AIG, where he started out as a financial lines underwriter specialising in professional liability and cyber risk before progressing to the role of Team Leader – Cyber & Technology at the firm. Prior to this position, he was employed as a broker at Griffiths & Armour for more than four years.

Eastwood will be based at Markel's London office and report directly to Dan Fox, Head of Cyber at Markel.

Fox commented: "I'm delighted to announce Jack Eastwood who has joined our London Cyber team in a senior underwriter capacity. His deep sector knowledge and expertise complements our existing cyber underwriting capabilities and will help position us for further profitable growth, so we can continue serving clients and brokers in the most effective way possible. We look forward to seeing Jack's contributions and efforts over the coming months."

Christopher Burgess, Director of Cyber, at Markel added: "We're delighted to welcome Jack to our growing Cyber team here in London. His cross-functional skillset in broking, financial lines underwriting and portfolio management will be of paramount importance as we continue to drive profitable growth in the UK and internationally and firmly establish ourselves as a leading insurer and trusted risk management partner for customers."

