Markel Group announces chief financial officer transition

News provided by

Markel Group

18 Dec, 2023, 16:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced that Brian Costanzo, currently the Chief Financial Officer of its insurance business, Markel, has been appointed Chief Financial Officer of Markel Group, effective today. He replaces Teri Gendron, who will leave the company on December 31, 2023. Costanzo will also maintain his role as Chief Financial Officer of the insurance business.

Markel Group made several changes earlier this year to further define the nature and structure of the holding company. Building on Gendron's work, Costanzo will play a key role as the company continues this journey to take full advantage of the three-engine system that it built over the past 20 years with its insurance, investment, and Markel Ventures operations.

Costanzo has been with Markel Group for 14 years, and he has held several leadership positions, including four years as Controller, two years as Chief Accounting Officer, and most recently as Chief Financial Officer of the insurance engine. He has a substantial track record leading high-performing finance teams and ensuring financial discipline. In this combined role, Costanzo will oversee and manage all financial operations for the insurance engine and holding company.

"Brian is a proven leader who will ensure our financial discipline and help drive long-term profitable growth," said Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer. "I want to thank Teri for her contributions in helping us evolve the CFO function at the holding company level."

As part of this transition, Meade Grandis, currently Managing Director of Accounting Policy and Reporting, will be named Chief Accounting Officer and Controller of Markel Group. She has been with the company for 13 years and has more than 20 years of experience in financial reporting, accounting, and audit.

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

SOURCE Markel Group

Also from this source

Markel Group reports 2023 third quarter and nine-months results

Markel Group reports 2023 third quarter and nine-months results

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company also announced today it filed its Form...
Markel Group reports 2023 third quarter and nine-months results

Markel Group reports 2023 third quarter and nine-months results

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) today reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The Company also announced today it filed its Form...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.