Markel Group Inc. announces conference call date and time

News provided by

Markel Group

25 Jan, 2024, 16:46 ET

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) announced today it will hold a conference call on Thursday, February 1, 2024 beginning at 9:30 am (Eastern Time) to discuss quarterly and year end results and business developments.

Investors, analysts and the general public may listen to the call via live webcast at ir.mklgroup.com. The call may be accessed telephonically by dialing (888) 660-9916 in the U.S., or (646) 960-0452 internationally, and providing Conference ID: 4614568. A replay of the call will be available on our website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call.

The webcast, the conference call and the content and permitted replays or rebroadcasts thereof are the exclusive copyrighted property of Markel Group Inc. and may not be copied, taped, rebroadcast, or published in whole or in part without the express written consent of Markel Group Inc.

About Markel Group
Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) is a diverse family of companies that includes everything from insurance to bakery equipment, building supplies, houseplants, and more. The leadership teams of these businesses operate with a high degree of independence, while at the same time living the values that we call the Markel Style. Our specialty insurance business sits at the core of our company. Through decades of sound underwriting, the insurance team has provided the capital base from which we built a system of businesses and investments that collectively increase Markel Group's durability and adaptability. It's a system that provides diverse income streams, access to a wide range of investment opportunities, and the ability to efficiently move capital to the best ideas across the company. Most importantly though, this system enables each of our businesses to advance our shared goal of helping our customers, associates, and shareholders win over the long term. Visit mklgroup.com to learn more.

