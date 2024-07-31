Markel Group reports 2024 second quarter and six-months results

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL) today reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. The Company also announced today it filed its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Markel Group aspires to build one of the world's great companies and deploys three financial engines in pursuit of this goal: Insurance, Investments and Markel Ventures.

"Our Insurance engine continued to make steady progress in the second quarter," said Tom Gayner, Chief Executive Officer. "Insurance results included notably strong performance in our international operations, and it is encouraging to see that the corrective actions we've taken since the end of last year, particularly within our professional and general liability insurance product lines, are beginning to bear fruit. Markel Ventures continues to impress, turning in strong growth in operating income despite softening market conditions, and our net investment income continues to grow. In late June, we welcomed Valor Environmental to our Markel Ventures family of companies, bringing the Ventures engine to twenty businesses that contribute to the financial and cultural strength of Markel Group. As we look to the future, we continue to see opportunities to help our shareholders, customers and associates win."

The following table presents summary financial data, by engine, for the quarters and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating revenues:













Insurance $ 2,148,268

$ 2,108,881

$ 4,333,986

$ 4,118,813 Investments (1) 99,794

647,076

1,240,125

1,175,853 Markel Ventures 1,453,781

1,386,579

2,594,387

2,491,259 Total operating revenues $ 3,701,843

$ 4,142,536

$ 8,168,498

$ 7,785,925















Operating income:













Insurance (2) $ 176,925

$ 197,361

$ 312,750

$ 374,701 Investments (1) 99,794

647,076

1,240,125

1,175,853 Markel Ventures 177,498

170,050

281,413

262,228 Consolidated segment operating income (3) 454,217

1,014,487

1,834,288

1,812,782 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (44,237)

(44,423)

(88,522)

(88,822) Total operating income $ 409,980

$ 970,064

$ 1,745,766

$ 1,723,960















Comprehensive income to shareholders $ 244,356

$ 564,549

$ 1,152,741

$ 1,210,914 Diluted net income per common share $ 18.62

$ 50.09

$ 94.24

$ 87.34















Net investment income (1) $ 223,061

$ 169,693

$ 441,330

$ 329,028 Combined ratio 93.5 %

92.8 %

94.4 %

93.4 %





(1) Net investment income, which is included in the results of our Investments engine, reflects the recurring interest and dividend earnings on our investment portfolio. (2) See "Supplemental Financial Information" for the components of our Insurance engine operating income. (3) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on this non-GAAP measure.

Highlights of results from the quarter and six months:

All three engines contributed to a 5% increase in operating revenues in the first half of 2024 compared to the first half of 2023. The decrease in operating revenues and operating income in the second quarter of 2024 compared to the same period of 2023 was driven primarily by changes in mark-to-market movements within our Investments engine.

In the second quarter of 2024, our Investments engine was negatively impacted by unfavorable market value movements within our equity portfolio. Despite unfavorable movements in the second quarter, we benefited from overall favorable market value movements within our equity portfolio in the first half of 2024. Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) require that we include unrealized gains and losses on equity securities in net income. This may lead to short-term volatility in revenues and operating income that temporarily obscures our underlying operating performance.

Net investment income within our Investments engine increased 31% and 34% for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 , respectively, reflecting higher interest rates and increased investment holdings in 2024 compared to 2023.

, respectively, reflecting higher interest rates and increased investment holdings in 2024 compared to 2023. Our Markel Ventures engine grew operating revenues and income for both the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 driven by strong growth and performance across many of our products businesses.

driven by strong growth and performance across many of our products businesses. Revenue growth in our Insurance engine for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher earned premiums, particularly within our international business, driven by new business growth and more favorable rates on select lines of business.

was primarily attributable to higher earned premiums, particularly within our international business, driven by new business growth and more favorable rates on select lines of business. The higher combined ratio for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 was primarily attributable to higher attritional loss ratios on our U.S. professional liability and general liability product lines, including significant losses on the our recently discontinued intellectual property collateral protection insurance product, partially offset by the impact of more favorable development on prior years loss reserves in 2024 compared to 2023. For the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024 , the consolidated combined ratio included $56.4 million (2.7 points) and $96.8 million (2.3 points), respectively, of losses on our intellectual property collateral protection insurance product line.

We believe our financial performance is most meaningfully measured over longer periods of time, which tends to mitigate the effects of short-term volatility and also aligns with the long-term perspective we apply to operating our businesses and making investment decisions. The following table presents a long-term view of our performance.



Six Months

Ended June 30,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2022

2021

2020 Operating income (loss):

















Insurance (1) $ 312,750

$ 348,145

$ 928,709

$ 718,800

$ 136,985 Investments (2) 1,240,125

2,241,419

(1,167,548)

2,353,124

989,564 Markel Ventures 281,413

519,878

404,281

330,120

306,650 Consolidated segment operating income (3) 1,834,288

3,109,442

165,442

3,402,044

1,433,199 Amortization and impairment (88,522)

(180,614)

(258,778)

(160,539)

(159,315) Total operating income (loss) $ 1,745,766

$ 2,928,828

$ (93,336)

$ 3,241,505

$ 1,273,884



















Net investment gains (losses) (2) $ 772,264

$ 1,524,054

$ (1,595,733)

$ 1,978,534

$ 617,979 Compound annual growth rate in closing stock price

per share from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2024 7 %





















(1) See "Supplemental Financial Information" for the components of our Insurance engine operating income. (2) Investments engine operating income includes net investment gains (losses), which are primarily comprised of unrealized gains and losses on equity securities. (3) See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information on this non-GAAP measure.

A copy of our Form 10-Q is available on our website at mklgroup.com or on the SEC website at www.sec.gov . Readers are urged to review the Form 10-Q for a more complete discussion of our financial performance. Our quarterly conference call, which will involve discussion of our financial results and business developments and may include forward-looking information, will be held Thursday, August 1, 2024, beginning at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Time). Investors, analysts and the general public may listen to the call via live webcast at ir.mklgroup.com . The call may be accessed telephonically by dialing (888) 660-9916 in the U.S., or (646) 960-0452 internationally, and providing Conference ID: 4614568. A replay of the call will be available on our website approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. Any person needing additional information can contact Markel Group's Investor Relations Department at [email protected] .

Supplemental Financial Information

The following table presents the components of our Insurance engine operating income.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

2022

2021

2020 Insurance operating income (loss):





























Insurance segment $ 133,179

$ 134,651

$ 240,489

$ 231,155

$ 162,176

$ 549,871

$ 696,413

$ 169,001 Reinsurance segment 1,321

15,184

13,331

39,418

(19,265)

83,859

(55,129)

(75,470) Other insurance operations 42,425

47,526

58,930

104,128

205,234

294,979

77,516

43,454 Insurance $ 176,925

$ 197,361

$ 312,750

$ 374,701

$ 348,145

$ 928,709

$ 718,800

$ 136,985

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated segment operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure as it represents the total of the segment operating income from each of our operating segments and excludes items included in operating income. Consolidated segment operating income excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets and goodwill impairments arising from purchase accounting as they do not represent costs of operating the underlying businesses. The following table reconciles operating income to consolidated segment operating income.



Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

Years Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024

2023

2024

2023

2023

2022

2021

2020 Operating income (loss) $ 409,980

$ 970,064

$ 1,745,766

$ 1,723,960

$ 2,928,828

$ (93,336)

$ 3,241,505

$ 1,273,884 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 44,237

44,423

88,522

88,822

180,614

178,778

160,539

159,315 Impairment of goodwill —

—

—

—

—

80,000

—

— Consolidated segment operating income $ 454,217

$ 1,014,487

$ 1,834,288

$ 1,812,782

$ 3,109,442

$ 165,442

$ 3,402,044

$ 1,433,199

About Markel Group

