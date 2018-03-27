Markel hires head of global cyber liability

"With Kara's experience and knowledge of global cyber risks, I am excited to have her join our team and help build our brand in the cyber product space," stated Robin Russo, Chief Underwriting Officer. "The number and complexity of cyber exposures have grown exponentially over the last few years, and this is an important segment for us to build and strengthen."

Prior to joining Markel, Owens was most recently Global Head of Cyber Risk for TransRe, where she was responsible for managing the company's cyber portfolio, enterprise risk management coordination for cyber exposures for all classes of business, tracking emerging exposures, and implementing best practices for cyber treaty and facultative underwriting. Owens previously served as a Senior Risk Analyst for Guy Carpenter and is an honors graduate of Temple University. In addition, she holds RPLU, CPCU, AIS, and ARe designations.

Owens is based in New York and reports to Robin Russo.

About Markel Corporation

Markel Corporation is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel Corporation on the web at markelcorp.com.

