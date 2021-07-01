Markel hires Kristin Towse as Executive Underwriting Officer

RICHMOND, Va., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today that Kristin Towse has joined as Executive Underwriting Officer for the Markel Specialty division. She will be responsible for leading the Products and Regulatory Services and Risk Solution Services teams. She will also be responsible for further building out Markel Specialty multiline capabilities, focusing on industry verticals.

"Kristin's proven track record of developing top tier talent, building strong broker relationships, and leveraging them to grow profitable books of business sets her apart and will contribute positively to Markel Specialty's growth strategies," said Jane Peterson, Chief Underwriting Officer for Markel Specialty.

Towse has direct underwriting experience in professional, casualty, and property lines and brings more than 20 years of broad insurance expertise to Markel Specialty. Prior to joining Markel, Towse held multiple leadership roles spanning property, casualty, and professional at Chubb. She has a bachelor's degree from the University of Mary Washington and holds a CPCU designation.

Towse will report to Peterson and is based out of Boston, Massachusetts.

