Markel Insurance appoints Kristen Dardia as Head of Portfolio Analytics, US & Bermuda

RICHMOND, Va., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today the appointment of Kristen Dardia as Head of Portfolio Analytics, US & Bermuda. In her role, Dardia will lead Markel's advanced analytics, technical pricing, and portfolio management capabilities across the US and Bermuda.

Kristen Dardia

Dardia's appointment reinforces Markel's continued investment in data and analytics to better support underwriting and claims teams with timely, practical insights. By strengthening how Markel utilizes data across the organization, this role will help teams act with greater speed and clarity, resulting in more responsive service and stronger outcomes for customers.

Dardia brings nearly two decades of experience across actuarial science, analytics, and business strategy. She most recently served as Senior Vice President of Strategic Analytics at Arch Insurance, where she led portfolio-level analytics, risk segmentation, and automation initiatives across a broad range of commercial lines. Her work supported profitable growth, strengthened underwriting practices, and embedded analytics into everyday business decisions. Dardia holds advanced degrees in statistics and business analytics and is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society.

"Kristen knows how to turn data into insight that teams can use in real time," said Rob Cole, Chief Actuarial Officer. "She understands the decisions our underwriters and claims professionals face every day and how analytics can help them serve customers better. As data plays a larger role in how we manage our specialty insurance business, Kristen's leadership will help us harness our data more effectively and deliver stronger results."

"I'm excited to join Markel and take on this role supporting the US and Bermuda businesses," said Dardia. "From my first conversations with Rob and the team, it was clear that Markel values thoughtful decision making and long-term relationships. I'm looking forward to partnering with teams across the organization as we continue to strengthen how analytics supports our customers and the business."

Dardia will be based in New York.

About Markel

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2929564/Markel_Kristen_Dardia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_Logo.jpg