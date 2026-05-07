Markel Insurance appoints Raphael Da Costa to lead U.S. cyber and tech E&O portfolio

RICHMOND, Va., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today the appointment of Raphael Da Costa to lead its U.S. cyber and tech E&O portfolio.

In this role, Da Costa will oversee Markel's U.S. cyber and tech E&O underwriting strategy, portfolio management and product development. He'll work closely with underwriting, claims and actuarial to support disciplined growth and deliver solutions aligned with the shifting cyber risk environment.

Raphael Da Costa to lead Markel's U.S. cyber and tech E&O portfolio.

"Raphael brings deep technical knowledge and strong market experience that directly benefits our brokers and customers as cyber risks continue to evolve," said Paul Melone, Executive Underwriting Officer, Professional Liability. "We're proud to develop and promote talent from within Markel, and Raphael's leadership strengthens our ability to support clients navigating an increasingly complex cyber and technology landscape."

Da Costa has over 15 years of experience driving innovation in the cybersecurity and insurance sectors. He joined Markel in 2023 and most recently lead the strategic development and execution of U.S. cyber and technology E&O insurance products for middle market risks.

"Cyber and technology risks are changing in real time, and our customers need underwriting partners who understand both the technical detail and the broader business impact," said Da Costa. "Markel has consistently demonstrated a commitment to thoughtful underwriting and long-term relationships, and I'm excited to build on that foundation to continue supporting our brokers and clients across the U.S. market."

Da Costa is based in Markel's New York office.

About Markel

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people—and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients—that differentiates us worldwide.

SOURCE Markel