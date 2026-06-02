Markel International appoints Dan McCarthy as Managing Director of Marine, Energy and Construction

LONDON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Dan McCarthy as Managing Director of its newly structured Marine, Energy and Construction division in its London Market business.

The appointment forms part of Markel International's continued evolution of its London Market business, creating a clearer, more scalable Marine, Energy and Construction structure that supports sustainable growth and makes it easier for brokers to access specialist underwriting expertise.

Dan McCarthy, Managing Director - Marine, Energy & Construction at Markel International.

In his new role, McCarthy will lead the Marine, Energy and Construction division, with responsibility for shaping underwriting strategy, driving disciplined portfolio performance and strengthening broker and client relationships across highly specialised markets. He will also focus on giving brokers clearer points of contact, more consistent decision-making and stronger alignment across related specialty lines.

The division will comprise four specialist teams:

Marine & Transportation

Cargo & Cargo War, Fine Art and Specie

Energy & Power

Construction & Engineering.

Within Marine & Transportation, the new structure will bring together closely connected classes including Hull & Hull War, MECO, Marine & Energy Liabilities and Transport & Logistics, helping brokers access connected expertise and identify opportunities across the wider marine and transportation portfolio.

Overall, this structure has been designed to create clearer accountability, enhance ease of trading and enable the division's people and the business to grow further over the coming years.

McCarthy brings nearly 30 years' experience in global marine insurance, with deep technical underwriting expertise and a strong track record of delivering profitable growth across complex portfolios. He most recently served as Director of Marine at Markel International, where he led the division across London and the US, rebuilding key product lines and strengthening its market presence.

Throughout his career, McCarthy has demonstrated a consistent ability to shape underwriting strategy, build strong broker and client relationships, and develop high-performing teams, while championing innovation and continuous improvement across the business.

Under his leadership, the division will focus on strengthening product leadership, investing in technology, talent and partnerships to drive long-term value. The business is targeting significant profitable growth over the next five years, underpinned by disciplined underwriting and a continued focus on being a responsive, technically led market for complex marine, energy, power, construction and engineering risks.

Rohan Davies, Managing Director – London Market, commented: "Dan is a highly respected leader with deep market expertise and a proven ability to deliver disciplined, profitable performance across complex international portfolios. His leadership will be critical as we bring together our Marine, Energy and Construction capabilities into a more focused and scalable structure. This new division enhances how we serve our brokers and clients, while positioning us strongly for the next phase of growth.

"For brokers, this new structure is about clarity, access and confidence. With distinct product teams and clear leadership, we're making it easier for our partners to reach the right decision-makers and access joined-up solutions for complex and evolving risks."

"I'm delighted to take on this role," added McCarthy. "Marine & Energy has always been defined by ambition, expertise and the courage to lead, and with our newly formed Construction & Engineering team, we are now building on those foundations to shape what comes next. Our focus is on building a future-ready business that combines disciplined underwriting, innovation and empowered teams to deliver clarity in complexity and long-term value for clients and partners.

"By creating a clear structure across Marine, Energy and Construction, we're not only strengthening our market presence today, but building an environment where our people can develop, lead and help shape the future of the division. That matters for brokers too, because strong specialist teams, clear accountability and empowered underwriting talent are central to delivering the service, responsiveness and technical insight they need from a London Market partner."

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.