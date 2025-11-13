Markel International appoints Rohan Davies as Managing Director of new London Market business

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of Rohan Davies as Managing Director of its newly created London Market business, subject to regulatory approval.

Rohan Davies, Managing Director – London Market at Markel International

The appointment follows last month's announcement that Markel International will move from two divisions – Wholesale and National Markets – to five distinct 'businesses', which include Asia-Pacific, Canada, Europe, London Market and UK. The new structure better reflects the scale the business has achieved and position it for the next phase of growth.

In his new role, Davies will oversee close to 350 employees across teams spanning the new London Market business's three cores product areas – Marine & Energy, PFR & Cyber, and Specialty – located in London, with an additional three teams based in the US. He will be responsible for setting the strategic direction of the London Market business, with a focus on maximizing profitable growth and delivering exceptional service to clients and brokers.

Davies brings more than 20 years of experience in the specialty insurance market, with a career that spans senior leadership and underwriting roles across marine and energy. He joined Markel International as an Energy Underwriter in 2008, based in Singapore, eventually going on to become Managing Director – Marine and Energy, in 2022. In that role, he's helped to reshape Markel International's marine and energy underwriting strategy, helping to drive operational excellence and deliver consistent profitability.

Davies began his insurance career in broking, after joining Heath Lambert in 2003. He later undertook underwriting roles at Liberty International Underwriters and Navigators Insurance Company, before joining Markel in January 2008.

In his new role, Davies will be based in London and report to Andrew McMellin, President of Markel International.

McMellin commented: "Rohan is a highly respected leader, with deep expertise in the London Market and a strong track record of driving performance across complex, global portfolios. His blend of strategic vision, client insight and commitment to developing and empowering top talent make him ideally suited to head up our newly created London Market business. This appointment marks another important step in positioning our business for long-term, sustainable growth and ensuring we remain recognised by our brokers as a 'go-to', executable market."

"I'm hugely excited to take on this new role," added Davies. "When I joined Markel 17 years ago, I was struck by its entrepreneurial culture and deep commitment to clients. As we shape our new London Market business, my focus will be on ensuring those same principles remain the foundation on which we deliver success. By empowering teams, staying close to our clients and fostering collaboration, we'll build a business that continues to deliver profitable growth and lasting relationships."

