Markel International launches Specialty division with new International Casualty team and boosts leadership with senior appointments

News provided by

Markel

14 Dec, 2023, 04:00 ET

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has launched a Specialty practice within its International Wholesale division which will be spearheaded by Tom Hillier as Divisional Managing Director. This is supported by the addition of a new International Casualty team within Specialty and the appointment of Graeme Ivory as Director of International Casualty. These developments signal Markel's continued growth in the Wholesale business and commitment to Specialty classes, to best serve its key business partners.  

Specialty will be led by Hillier, and the division is now home to Markel's leading Equine and Livestock, Marine and Energy Liability, Trade Credit, Political Risk, and Surety (TCPRS) underwriting teams, as well as its new International Casualty line. Hillier and Ivory will be based at Markel's London office and report to Andrew McMellin, Managing Director of Wholesale at Markel International. Hillier brings a wealth of expertise and deep knowledge of the Lloyd's and London Specialty insurance markets. As a highly experienced Casualty underwriter, Ivory will steward the development of the International Casualty portfolio.

The duo join Markel from Brit Insurance, where Hillier was Managing Director of Specialty and Ivory was Head of Liability. Hillier's role spanned both Property and Casualty and during his time at Brit, he was particularly focused on underwriting performance. Ivory joined Brit in 2014 and has also held underwriting roles at ACE Europe, Zurich Global Energy, and Catlin 2003 Syndicate.

McMellin commented: "I'm delighted to unveil our new dedicated Specialty division with Tom at the helm, to bring together elements of longer tail lines, encourage teamwork, and enhance best-in-class underwriting, as well as provide greater scale for our broking partners. I'm also thrilled to welcome Graeme to the team as we set up our International Casualty capability."

He continued: "With the evolution of the underwriting landscape, their considerable leadership experience and track record of delivering innovative solutions for clients will prove invaluable to Markel. I look forward to the insights they will bring as we drive forward our ambitious global agenda across our key business lines."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

SOURCE Markel

Also from this source

Markel International launches Specialty division with new International Casualty team and boosts leadership with senior appointments

Markel International launches Specialty division with new International Casualty team and boosts leadership with senior appointments

Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has launched a Specialty practice within its International Wholesale division...
Markel hires Isaac Meek to lead the cyber portfolio in Middle East and North Africa

Markel hires Isaac Meek to lead the cyber portfolio in Middle East and North Africa

Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has hired Isaac Meek as a Cyber Senior Underwriter. Meek's arrival exemplifies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.