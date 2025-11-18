Markel launches Construction & Engineering practice with three senior hires

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL), today announced the launch of its Construction & Engineering practice within its international division.

Initially providing Construction All Risks (CAR) and Erection All Risks (EAR) products to clients globally, the Construction & Engineering practice will focus on providing cover for a broad range of client needs and enhancing Markel's offering across its energy and construction portfolios.

Anna Woolley, Director – Construction at Markel International. Keely Madden, Head of Erection All Risk – Construction at Markel International Simon Marshall, Engineer at Markel International

The new CAR product will provide comprehensive cover for large and small-scale projects, such as retail, healthcare, data centres, housing developments and civil engineering. The EAR product will provide specialist cover for clients in the energy and industrial sectors, including the construction and installation of heavy industrial plant and equipment.

Both products are offered worldwide, with limits up to US$50 million on a probable maximum loss basis, delivering direct-to-client solutions for a range of exposures faced during engineering and construction phases.

Joining Markel to spearhead the new Construction & Engineering practice is Anna Woolley, who has been appointed Director – Construction. In her new role, Woolley will be responsible for overseeing the Construction & Engineering team and developing an international portfolio, driving profitable growth, innovation and broker and client relationships. Based in London, Woolley will report to Rohan Davies, Managing Director – London Market at Markel International.

In addition, Keely Madden has joined Markel's Construction & Engineering team as Head of Erection All Risk – Construction. Madden will be focused on supporting Woolley with the development of the new Erection All Risk product offering, by underwriting a market-leading portfolio of diverse business and ensuring long-term sustainable growth. She will also be responsible for developing new broker and client relationships, while working with the team to explore innovation and risk management services that best serve construction clients facing an evolving risk environment.

Simon Marshall also joins the team as an Engineer and will be responsible for assisting underwriters with risk selection and improving understanding around new and evolving technologies in the construction and engineering space. He will also attend site visits and review client risk management information to provide tailored support and ensure clients benefit from the most effective, up-to-date risk mitigation strategies.

Both Marshall and Madden will report to Woolley and be based in Markel's London office.

On joining Markel, Woolley commented: "Markel is well known as a leading insurer, with a longstanding presence and well-established reputation in the market, and so I'm delighted to be joining to lead the new Construction & Engineering practice.

"From natural disasters and extreme weather to equipment failure and site damage, clients face a wide range of risks in the construction and engineering phases. Having a long-term partner who's committed to helping clients mitigate, respond to and recover from these is essential, and Markel's new practice will aim to do just that."

Rohan Davies, Managing Director – London Market, said: "Over the next five years, the world will need to more than triple its sustainable energy capacity to meet the latest climate targets, meaning continued rapid expansion of the transition economy.

"The insurance industry will play an essential role in transferring and mitigating the risks associated with this transition, and Markel's new Construction & Engineering practice will allow us to go beyond our well-established operational risk policies, to offer support to clients with these projects from conception.

"I'm delighted to have Anna, Keely and Simon on board as we launch our new practice. Between them, they bring extensive sector knowledge, strong market relationships and a thorough understanding of our clients' needs, and I'm confident that our market-leading talent will help position Markel as a leading insurer in the construction and engineering space."

Woolley brings 17 years of London Market underwriting experience and has held senior positions in the construction and energy space for more than a decade. Before joining Markel, Woolley was Head of Construction at AXIS Capital, and prior to that served as Head of Open Market Construction for four years. She has also held senior positions at G-Cube Insurance, CNA Hardy and Zurich Insurance.

Madden joins Markel from AXIS Capital, where she was previously Senior Underwriter, Construction. Prior to that, she worked for RSA for seven years as Senior Underwriter, Power, Engineering and Energy. In addition to her extensive underwriting career, Madden has held a range of broking positions with Aon, HSBC Insurance Brokers, Willis and JLT.

Finally, Marshall brings three decades of insurance industry expertise to Markel, having held engineering roles across the energy and construction industry. He joins Markel from Axis Capital, where he was a Construction Engineer. He also served as Global Head of Risk Engineering at Integra Risk Services from 2021 to 2025, and has previously held engineering, claims and underwriting roles at the likes of Willis, Factory Mutual, Zurich Global Energy, Millennium Consortium and CSL Engineering.

About Markel Insurance

We are Markel Insurance, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825091/Markel_Anna_Woolley.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825092/Markel_Keely_Madden.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2825093/Markel_Simon_Marshall.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_Logo.jpg