Markel names Mia Finsness Managing Director, Global Casualty Underwriting and Claims

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel Corporation (NYSE: MKL) announced today Mia Finsness' role has been expanded to Managing Director, Global Casualty Underwriting and Claims.

In her new role, Finsness will work closely with Robin Russo, Executive Vice President and Chief Underwriting Officer, and the underwriting leadership team to monitor current industry trends and emerging risks, provide thought leadership on casualty insurance initiatives, and support strategic underwriting initiatives across Markel. Finsness will also lead enhanced efforts on casualty catastrophe analysis and mitigation and work closely with Markel's actuarial, risk management, and underwriting teams. She will also lead the Markel Casualty Affiliated Underwriting Group.

Finsness currently leads Casualty Claims at Markel for North America and the Dublin and London Assurance divisions. She will continue to manage this claims division in her new role.

"In true Markel Style, with a focus on being results-oriented and fostering teamwork, Mia has made significant strides in her current role to improve underwriting and claims processes and to provide guidance and training on systemic and emerging risks topics, strategy, and policy wordings. We recognize her contributions and are pleased she will be leading these strategic initiatives for Global Casualty Underwriting and Claims," stated Russo.

Finsness will continue to work out of Markel's Bermuda and New York offices and report to Nick Conca, Chief Claims Officer.

About Markel

Markel is a diverse financial holding company serving a variety of niche markets. The Company's principal business markets and underwrites specialty insurance products. In each of the Company's businesses, it seeks to provide quality products and excellent customer service so that it can be a market leader. The financial goals of the Company are to earn consistent underwriting and operating profits and superior investment returns to build shareholder value. Visit Markel on the web at markel.com.

