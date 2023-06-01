Markel Specialty appoints Wendy Houser to Chief Wholesale Officer and Sarah Gavlick to Chief Retail Officer

News provided by

Markel

01 Jun, 2023, 16:30 ET

RICHMOND, Va., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that its Markel Specialty division has named Wendy Houser its Chief Wholesale Officer and Sarah Gavlick its Chief Retail Officer.

Continue Reading
Sarah Gavlick
Sarah Gavlick
Wendy Houser
Wendy Houser

Markel Specialty established these new positions to address the unique needs of both its wholesale and retail business models. Markel Specialty, the largest division within Markel's insurance operations, writes business for insureds ranging from individuals and small businesses to Fortune 1000 companies in the US, Bermuda, the UK and the EU.

"Sarah Gavlick and Wendy Houser have been integral in shaping our current Specialty business model," said Bryan Sanders, President, Markel Specialty. "I am looking forward to their continued leadership as we drive increased dedication, focus and accountability within both the wholesale and retail channels."

Both Houser and Gavlick will report to Sanders.

Gavlick, who joined Markel in 2004, was most recently the Chief Territory Officer, East, for Markel Specialty, responsible for overseeing underwriting and production for the eastern half of the US. Prior to her promotion to that role in 2020, she had served as Regional President of the Northeast Region.

Houser, who joined Markel in 2008, was most recently the Chief Territory Officer, West, for Markel Specialty, responsible for overseeing underwriting and production for the western half of the US. Prior to her promotion to that role in 2020, she had served as Regional President of the Mid South Region.

About Markel

We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090809/Sarah_Gavlick_headshot.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090810/Wendy_Houser_headshot.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Markel

Also from this source

Markel Specialty appoints Wendy Houser to Chief Wholesale Officer and Sarah Gavlick to Chief Retail Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.