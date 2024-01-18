Markel strengthens Trade Credit team with Senior Underwriter and head of Business Development for Europe

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has appointed Sebastian Rice as a Senior Underwriter and head of Business Development for Europe – in a strategic move that will accelerate growth across Markel's trade credit portfolio, while strengthening the businesses' leadership position within the excess of loss (XoL) trade credit market.

Sebastian Rice, Senior Underwriter and head of Business Development for Europe - Trade Credit
Based at Markel's London office, Rice will lead the organisation's business development activities in Europe which includes serving key relationships with global clients, as well as identifying new territories to grow the trade credit portfolio of business. Concurrently, Rice will be responsible for establishing and fostering long-term broker relationships and educating them on the benefits of taking out Markel's trade credit insurance policies.

Rice possesses over 20 years of experience in the trade credit industry, having spent the past decade at QBE Europe, where he was previously head of Commercial Underwriting. Prior to this position, he held roles with Allianz Trade and Atradius, respectively, and has acquired deep sector knowledge – both on the risk and commercial side – which complements Markel's 'dual pen' approach to delivering high service levels for trade credit customers through best-in-class underwriting.

In his new position, Rice will report to Phil Amlot, Senior Underwriter and head of Portfolio – Global – Trade Credit at Markel International.

Amlot commented: "We are delighted to welcome Sebastian to the Trade Credit team. His arrival illustrates Markel's commitment to trade credit and recruiting market-leading underwriting talent, so we can continue serving brokers in an efficient and timely manner."

He concluded: "Sebastian's energy and feedback from brokers in our market has always been extremely positive, so I am looking forward to seeing him apply the same energy and his personal approach at Markel, which will strengthen our position as a leading XoL trade credit insurance provider."

