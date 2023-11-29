Markel strengthens War and Terrorism team with senior underwriter

News provided by

Markel

29 Nov, 2023, 06:00 ET

LONDON, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has named Tim Woodhouse as Senior Underwriter within its War and Terrorism team. The appointment of industry veteran Woodhouse demonstrates Markel's continued dedication to enhancing its terrorism and political violence offering for clients in an increasingly unpredictable threat landscape.

Continue Reading
Tim Woodhouse, Senior Underwriter of War and Terrorism, Markel International
Tim Woodhouse, Senior Underwriter of War and Terrorism, Markel International

Woodhouse will be based at Markel's London office and report to Ed Winter, Director of Terrorism. He joins Markel's growing team of experts, who he will work closely with to develop insurance solutions that navigate the evolving risks in war, terrorism, and political violence.

Woodhouse brings deep knowledge of the sector and is a skilled terrorism underwriter, with more than 20 years of experience within the insurance industry. He joins from Howden, where he was Divisional Director of Terrorism and Political Violence. Prior to this, Woodhouse was Managing Director of Political Violence at Dual Corporate Risks. He has also held leadership roles at Novae Group and StarStone Insurance.

Winter commented: "I'm delighted to welcome Tim to our War and Terrorism team at such a critical moment for the sector which has experienced amplified volatility with worldwide events. To address this and further strengthen our political violence coverage, Tim's wealth of experience and immense sector knowledge will be an undoubted asset. His reputation of building advanced solutions will be central to our clients and team in the region."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people – and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers, and clients – that differentiates us worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287486/Tim_Woodhouse.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2090808/Markel_primary_logo_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

Markel strengthens War and Terrorism team with senior underwriter

Markel strengthens War and Terrorism team with senior underwriter

Markel, the insurance operation within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), has named Tim Woodhouse as Senior Underwriter within its War and Terrorism team....
State National entering the UK market in 2024

State National entering the UK market in 2024

Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), announced today that State National Companies, its wholly owned subsidiary, is ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Insurance

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.