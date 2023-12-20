Markem-Imaje Achieves BRC Global Standard Grade AA Packaging Materials Certification

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, announced that it has received the BRC Global Standard (BRCGS) Grade AA Packaging Materials Certification. This award reflects the exceptional standards at the Markem-Imaje manufacturing site for Continuous Inkjet (CIJ) inks in Bourg-Lès-Valence, France. Markem-Imaje is the first coding company in Europe to achieve a BRC Global Standard.

"The BRC standard is one of the most prestigious certifications applicable to marking and coding ink production," says Mark Rapposelli, Vice President Product Development and Engineering at Markem-Imaje. "This certification demonstrates the commitment of Markem-Imaje to innovating and satisfying both increasing demand by customers and consumers for the highest levels of food safety and compliance of marking and coding."

The certification was issued for two major processes performed at the Markem-Imaje CIJ manufacturing site in Bourg-Lès-Valence:

  • Inks and inkjet printer additives for coding and marking with direct or indirect food contact; and
  • Inks and additives for marking on primary and secondary packaging of food, beverage, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and other products.

This certification comes just one year after Markem-Imaje received a BRCGS Grade A Packaging Materials Certification, a market segment first within Europe. The Packaging Materials Global Standard was the first to be recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) and has become the global industry benchmark, not only used by food packaging producers but also by producers of packaging for all applications across the supply chain.

"We are very proud of this certification, which is a clear demonstration of the hard work and dedication of our Bourg-Lès-Valence team to implementing the highest standards market-wide, Rapposelli added. "Markem-Imaje serves many leading brands, and we are constantly innovating to meet market demands. We intend to implement this standard at all of our ink manufacturing sites."

BRCGS is a globally recognized benchmark designed to assure consumers that products are safe, legally compliant, and of high quality. The certification is recognized by the Global Food Safety Initiative, which assists food producers worldwide in increasing consumer and partner trust in and through the entire supply chain.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.