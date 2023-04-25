Markem-Imaje Introduces a Market-First Continuous Inkjet Printer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of the 9750+ continuous inkjet (CIJ) printer. The innovative product is the market's first CIJ printer that uses both pigment and dye inks for marking and coding. The printer will support Markem-Imaje's customers in reducing costs and inventory needs.

Pigment inks are used when a long-lasting and crisp code is required as well as when achieving the desired contrast and legibility with a dye is difficult due to the packaging color. Companies such as large consumer goods manufacturers often need to use both coding methods.

The 9750+ includes a revolutionary ink circuit, the first of its kind for coding, which enables manufacturers to use one printer model for all their packaging types. Through this market-first approach, manufacturers will be able to hold less ink inventory, reduce the number of CIJ printers needed on the production line and streamline maintenance and spare part needs, leading to reduced costs.

The 9750+ also supports sustainability goals due to the use of MEK-free inks. MEK inks are associated with volatile organic compound (VOCs) emissions. Markem-Imaje's MEK-free inks cut consumables and VOCs emissions by up to 50% in standard mode and up to 60% using the consumable-saving mode - a market-leading statistic.

"We are very proud of the 9750+, which allows manufacturers for the first time to choose what ink, dye or pigment they need, while only having one type of series model on their lines. This means fewer coders on the production line, less inventory, maintenance and training needs and overall reduced costs," said Guillaume Montagnat, Product Marketing Manager, Markem-Imaje. "This is the latest innovation from our CIJ team and adds to a portfolio that includes coders which cut VOCs even when using MEK inks."

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

