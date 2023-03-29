Markem-Imaje Introduces Ethernet Protocol and Image Creation Capability to its 4700 Valvejet Printer

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ – Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the introduction of an Ethernet protocol and image creation capability to provide greater connectivity to its 4700 Valvejet Drop-on-Demand Printer.

The 4700 is a low-maintenance printer that achieves accurate coding on surfaces including cardboard, plastic, glass, metal, PVC and wood. The new capability now allows for up to 20 variable updates per print, offering customization and flexibility, even in the most challenging manufacturing environments.

The 4700 has also been upgraded with image creation and printer management capabilities, which are achievable via a new driver with Markem-Imaje's CoLOS® suite. The CoLOS suite helps optimize production to maximize uptime and ensures that packaging and coding solutions are accurate and traceable while also streamlining all printing needs from one supplier.

"Our mission at Markem-Imaje is to listen to our customers and innovate to help them address the complex challenges of today's operating environment – and these new capabilities do just that," said Greg Kasprzak, Marketing Team Leader, Markem-Imaje. "The 4700 has been a high-performing staple in our drop-on-demand portfolio, and these upgrades offer more flexibility and introduce, for the first time, image creation and printer management capability."

These latest innovations further enhance the 4700's support of efficient production lines, printing robust coding which remains readable, even in the most extreme conditions. Together with its large character Valvejet, the 4700 provides the foundations for optimal logistics and distribution. The 4700 delivers best-in-class safety compliance, meeting the international safety standard IEC 62368-1.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover