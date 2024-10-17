Markem-Imaje Launches Comprehensive Services Portfolio for Industrial Coding

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of a comprehensive array of digital, remote and on-site hardware services to further empower its customer base's production performance and uptime.

This new portfolio of post-sales maintenance packages is tailored according to user needs and designed to satisfy Industry 4.0 demands for increased customization and reduce downtime through 24/7 remote digital assistance.

"Markem-Imaje aims for our customers, whatever their size, segment or location, to maximize their return on investment in our hardware and software and achieve the highest benefit from their purchase," says Eric Barthélemy, Vice President of Global Sales at Markem-Imaje. "It's not just about having the right tools but optimizing their use, which is the aim of our tailored maintenance services. A large part of our offering is targeted to provide support in near real-time that addresses skill gaps in the workforce and eliminates, wherever possible, the need for in-person visits or waiting for assistance."

This new offering includes three layers of maintenance support, with digital self-services now enabling non-experts to resolve most issues thanks to the Markem-Imaje mission to optimize coding delivery. The most important feature is the 24/7 AI-powered virtual assistant, which facilitates fast self-troubleshooting, reduces downtime and offers a quick escalation path for issues that cannot be instantly resolved. Connected printer services, powered by secure IoT technology, streamline printer fleet operations and provide automatic process optimization with remote around-the-clock visibility and alerts for automated risk monitoring in real-time. The portal and e-shop allow customers to view their entire installed base and contracts as well as order and track spare parts and consumables on demand.

The second package of services is entirely remote, including 24/7 chat agent support, instant remote support with live video guidance and a helpdesk to access local teams of engineers and technicians. This package also includes the unique Markem-Imaje Advanced Exchange Service, allowing rapid and direct replacement of a broken part.

For companies requiring in-person services and the added security of risk mitigation, the Markem-Imaje offering includes preventive maintenance visits to help avoid costly, unplanned downtime, expert visits to assist with unique production challenges and "wear and tear" and "break-fix" visits by local field service engineers.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 24,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover