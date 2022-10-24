Markem-Imaje Launches New Suite of Connected Printer Services Powered by Internet of Things Platform

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markem-Imaje, part of Dover (NYSE: DOV) and a global provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions and industrial marking and coding systems, today announced the launch of its MiVista™ connected printer services designed to streamline and improve daily coding operations across the printer fleet. Using a tested and proven Internet of Things (IoT) platform—developed with expertise gathered across 17,000-plus software installations and honed by analyzing data from over 4,000 printers in the field—the services provide manufacturers with continuous insight and support.

MiVista services empower customers to:

Operate efficiently: Real-time visibility and printer alerts provide increased self-sufficiency and automated risk monitoring, anytime, anywhere.

Real-time visibility and printer alerts provide increased self-sufficiency and automated risk monitoring, anytime, anywhere. Improve continuously: Predictive analytics, automated improvement alerts and proactive prevention advice from helpdesk experts deliver 360-degree printer performance insight, increasing uptime and reducing costs.

Predictive analytics, automated improvement alerts and proactive prevention advice from helpdesk experts deliver 360-degree printer performance insight, increasing uptime and reducing costs. Resolve quickly: Advanced remote diagnostic capabilities allow helpdesk technicians to streamline root cause determination and quickly identify the best way to get production up and running.

"The benefits of MiVista will further enhance our customers' service experience," said Mark Hathaway, Product Marketing Manager, Connected Devices & Solutions Services at Markem-Imaje. "This connected printer services offering is available in various levels of functionality to suit the operational style of each customer."

MiVista works seamlessly with Miva (an intelligent, self-support solution) and along with Remote Video Support, is an integral part of Markem-Imaje's comprehensive remote services offering. When used to its full potential, this new service suite will make the break/fix scenario an exception rather than the rule, delivering peace of mind across the printer fleet.

"No stone has been left unturned," added Hathaway. "The MiVista platform has been rigorously designed with advanced security protocols using a Microsoft Azure IoT Edge certified device. It leverages our deep knowledge of printers as well as drivers that have been field tested and continually improved over decades. The result is a fit-for-purpose, world-class, IoT service offering to meet our customers' unique support needs."

MiVista services are currently available for the 9450 and 9750 continuous inkjet series and are being rolled out in phases. To learn more, visit www.markem-imaje.com.

About Markem-Imaje:

Markem-Imaje, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US-based Dover Corporation is a trusted world manufacturer of product identification and traceability solutions, offering a full line of reliable and innovative inkjet, thermal transfer, laser, and print and apply label systems. Markem-Imaje provides global reach to over 50,000 customers with 30 subsidiaries, 6 technology centers, several equipment repair centers and manufacturing plants with the most comprehensive marking and coding portfolio available in the marketplace. Visit www.markem-imaje.com for further information.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $8 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Dover combines global scale with operational agility to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 65 years, our team of over 25,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com .

Markem-Imaje Contact:

Viktor Hermansson

+34 627 80 86 10

[email protected]

Dover Media Contact:

Adrian Sakowicz, VP, Communications

(630) 743-5039

[email protected]

Dover Investor Contact:

Jack Dickens, Senior Director, Investor Relations

(630) 743-2566

[email protected]

SOURCE Dover