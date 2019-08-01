Marken Acquires Japanese Logistics Company

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today the acquisition of PCX International Co. Ltd based in Japan. PCX operates from their Tokyo headquarters to coordinate the delivery of over 3,000 clinical trial shipments per month. This acquisition strengthens Marken's existing supply chain footprint in Japan which will add capacity for domestic and international clinical shipments.

PCX was founded in 2008 as a specialist courier serving the Japanese clinical trials industry. It has since established a reputation for high quality service with strong local provider and airline relationships. PCX manages over 200 highly trained drivers covering the nation and currently provides collection and delivery services for Marken's existing company in Japan. The combination of PCX and Marken Japan KK will allow further operational flexibility, cost savings and process optimization.

Wes Wheeler, Marken's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The acquisition of PCX provides Marken with direct control of 200 specialist drivers and other partners in Japan. The addition of this new network satisfies our need for a greater physical presence locally in Japan and provides a platform for more expansive services to the local clinical client base. We look forward to welcoming the PCX team to the Marken family and meeting with our clients to discuss their clinical supply chain needs."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 51 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1000 staff members manage 70,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

SOURCE Marken

Related Links

http://www.marken.com

