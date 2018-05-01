Marken Announces Expanded Hybrid Services In Latin America

Marken's hybrid services are unique in the clinical trials logistics market because they combine Marken's high-touch, customized services with the UPS network, which may include air cargo and UPS brokerage services. The unique combination of these services provides cost efficiency, high quality and flexibility and gives the company control of 100% of the supply chain from origin to destination. Hybrid services undergo rigorous lane testing in order to ensure compliance with local dangerous goods regulations, including governmental agency and customs regulations. Hybrid lanes are also tested to ensure they will meet the required 24-48 hour door-to-door transit time. All LATAM biological sample shipments are booked through the company's proprietary Maestro operating system and monitored by its Miami control tower.

Latin America is one of the world's most important sources for clinical trial biologic samples, with an estimated 2,000 daily shipments from the region into laboratories in the United States. Marken is an industry leader, particularly in Latin America, and has a growing share of the clinical drug and biological sampling kit transportation market. The hybrid services offered by Marken with its UPS parent are unique in this market, and are first to provide biologic sample shipments on a non-commercial flight from Argentina to the US.

Commenting on the news, Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken said, "Adding Guadalajara, Monterey and Buenos Aires to our hybrid service offering is a major advance in our LATAM clinical portfolio. We are the first to load biological sample shipments onto an integrator flight from Buenos Aires (EZE) using the UPS airline, which then allows us to arrive at any US laboratory early the next morning. We are now moving forward with further testing in Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Panama, and Peru."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 47 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 850 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

