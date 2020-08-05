Marken Announces Launch Of Cell And Gene Control Center

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken today announced the opening of their purpose-built cell and gene control center in North Carolina, USA. Built at Marken's corporate headquarters, the state-of-the-art facility offers full visibility of all complex cell and gene shipments anywhere in the world. Due to the sensitive nature of each of the cell and gene shipments, Marken's 24/7/365 facility will closely monitor every single shipment for these highly complex therapies. The team will monitor weather, flight delays, and other potential risks to make critical path decisions and ensure flawless execution of each and every shipment. The new space also includes a gallery for customer tours and training purposes.

The new control center is Marken's latest investment which further enhances its ability to provide a flawless service, particularly for these ultra-sensitive shipments. Six designated Centers of Excellence for cell & gene logistics across the US, Europe, and Asia, when added to its global network of liquid nitrogen storage facilities, provides an end to end service for its clients.

The logistics technology required for cell & gene therapies is critical for its clients. Marken offers Bluetooth GPS tracking and full temperature monitoring, but they also continue to explore AI (Artificial Intelligence) solutions to design the best lanes, routes, and contingencies for each shipment. Continual investment in smart packaging solutions ensures that all temperature options are available for shipment of these therapies.

Dan Bell, Senior Vice President, Americas Region, commented on the new control center, "Marken has a dedicated focus on becoming the leader in cell and gene therapy logistics and will lead the way for UPS Healthcare even after these therapies are approved for commercial use. Our new state-of-the-art control center is the next step in securing our leadership position."

For more information on sourcing logistics for complex therapies, Marken hosted a webinar for several hundred participants to Explore Supply Chain Solutions for Complex Therapies. Participants learned how to overcome challenges in the era of personalized medicine. For an audio recording of the webinar, reach out to [email protected].

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of the UPS Healthcare division. With Polar Speed and Marken included, the UPS Healthcare division staffs 128 locations with 5500 employees worldwide. Marken offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs for clinical drug product storage and distribution in 56 locations worldwide, while maintaining the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and biological kit production. Marken's dedicated 1300 staff members manage 85,000 drug product and biological sample shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 220 countries. Additional services such as ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

