Marken Announces New Structure For Cell & Gene Services

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today that six Marken branches will become Cell and Gene Centers of Excellence in 2019. In addition, a full-time, global team has been appointed to develop and support the products and services required to handle cell, gene and immunotherapy materials and products. The products and services have been designed to assure quality, chain of identity, data privacy and will include a combination of best in class technology, facilities, processes and measurements.

Marken branches in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, London, Frankfurt and Singapore will be aligned to Marken's highest certification level, designed specifically to handle cell & gene storage and transportation. Frankfurt and Philadelphia locations will be selected for storage and handling of genetically modified organisms (GMO), and a central control center will be established at the company's headquarters in North Carolina. The central team will consist of a single leader, project management specialists, and a technology team who are dedicated to cell & gene services on a full-time basis. Cryogenic transportation at -150 degrees C will be supported by Marken's 400 unit liquid nitrogen shipping fleet, which are serviced at its nine geographically distributed filling centers.

The vein to vein chain of identity will be controlled by personalized therapy management platforms in collaboration with leading software providers, which enable tracking product from pick-up to delivery, for complete visibility and management through every step of the shipping process. Risks are mitigated with complete modes and nodes assessment along with contingency planning for each trial and each lane.

Advances in cell, gene and immunotherapy therapies continue to grow at a rapid rate and the clinical trial supply chain is evolving to provide personalized solutions for these life changing shipments. With over 1,000 potential products advancing through clinical trials and scaling up to commercialization, the global market is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate of nearly 22%, growing from $6.02 billion in 2017 to $35.4 billion in 20261. Marken has been chosen as a key provider for global cell and gene trials and commercial supply shipments around the world.

Wes Wheeler, Chief Executive Officer for Marken commented, "Marken has long recognized the emergence of cell & gene therapeutics in the clinical industry. We were fortunate to have participated in some of the very first CAR-T therapy trials which allowed us to learn first-hand what it will take to be a leader in this space. We have now made the necessary investments in technology, facilities and people to allow us to scale up and meet the very unique demands of our clients."

To receive a copy of Marken's Cell & Gene white paper, Solving Complexities in The Era of Personalized Medicine - How the Next Generation Of Therapies Is Disrupting Supply Chain Logistics, email info@marken.com.

1 Cell and Gene Therapy Market Future Developments, Application and Forecast To 2026. Coherent Market Insights. 4 Mar. 2019. Web.

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 51 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,000 staff members manage 85,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

