Marken Expands Logistics Operations In Philadelphia

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken announced today the opening of its newest GMP-compliant facility in Philadelphia to meet increased demand in the region. The state-of-the-art depot connects to the existing logistics hub and is near the Philadelphia International Airport. In addition, Marken has increased its logistics warehouse capacity by a factor of four to accommodate the growing client need for clinical drug product, clinical drug substance and medical device storage.

The new depot facility is fully validated and compliant with FDA's Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. It was designed to accommodate storage of all temperature ranges including: +15 to +25° C controlled ambient storage, +2 to +8° C refrigerated storage, -15 to -25° C frozen storage and -80° C ultra low freezers. The depot will offer a full complement of services including receipt, pick and pack, hybrid shipping, returns handling and destruction, re-labeling and inventory reconciliation. Inventory is managed via Marken's customized Solo operating system.

Marken is also planning to add an area for storage of genetically modified organisms (GMO) which are used in the development of gene therapies. The expanded warehouse will also be fitted with liquid nitrogen filling equipment and a fleet of ultra-low temperature shipping containers which will provide a full service cell and gene logistics operation. The existing 24/7 Patient Communications Center and project management services in Philadelphia will be expanded to accommodate the increased number of complex protocols being handled from this location and the increased demand for direct to patient shipments.

Wes Wheeler, CEO of Marken said, "Our newest facility is a result of the growing business in the Philadelphia area. We are committed to helping our clients deliver clinical trials in an efficient and effective manner, and this facility is a tailored solution for clinical drug handling. By co-locating our newest depot with our existing logistics branch, we are able to provide all our services under one roof for a streamlined and flexible supply chain."

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 49 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 950 staff members manage 65,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

