Marken Launches New Marketing Campaign

The new creative material features true-to-life scenarios about home health care, direct to/from patient treatment, clinical drug product storage and distribution, Marken's unique quality system, and the importance of a strong cell and gene therapy supply chain. The campaign illustrates that Marken is uniquely positioned to enable biotech, clinical research organizations and pharmaceutical companies to achieve their development goals, while assisting to deliver the best patient experiences and outcomes.

The newest services include Marken's home healthcare and cell & therapy services. Marken is now able to create customizable, study specific solutions for improved patient recruitment, retention, quality and cost efficiency. In the cell, gene, and immunotherapy space, the personalized nature of these treatments requires a robust vein to vein supply chain assuring‚ chain of identity and perfect execution of every single shipment.

Ariette van Strien, Marken's Chief Commercial Officer, commented, "Our new marketing campaign highlights the important new business segments in which Marken has made significant investments. The messaging reinforces our commitment to be the best, full service clinical supply chain partner for our customers."

Wes Wheeler, Marken's CEO added, "We continue to invest in new technology and services with the help of UPS and will pursue six-sigma quality in the cell & gene space. We are proud to continue investing in this very important clinical supply chain industry."

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient and Home Health care services, biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 54 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 1,100 staff members manage 85,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

