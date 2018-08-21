Marken Launches New Website Highlighting Clinical Supply Chain Solutions

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Marken recently launched a new website with fresh content, features and innovative search options, reflecting the company's leading position within the clinical supply chain industry. As the partner of choice for the clinical trials industry and the clinical supply chain subsidiary of UPS, the website offers visitors optimized access to Marken's comprehensive solutions, systems and services.

Through the strength of the Marken and UPS networks, Marken proudly offers a number of service differentiators that set them apart from the competition. Differentiators include a market-leading quality system that is applied globally with flexible hybrid transportation options, a complete suite of GMP depot-based services, personalized and patient-centric services, a full selection of the latest packaging technology including real-time GPS tracking, and clinical project management. A complete listing of Marken's differentiators and capabiliites can be viewed on the website.

The new website features a Knowledge Hub where visitors can learn more about the industry, the latest trends and read the most recent stories from Marken. The Hub also has resources such as case studies, white papers, regulatory updates and timely alerts regarding current global conditions.

Ariette van Strien, Chief Commercial Officer, commented on the website, "For more than three decades, Marken has provided end-to-end supply chain support to the global pharmaceutical and life sciences industries in over 150 countries." She noted, "We continue to look for ways to improve our service offering and always explore the latest in web-based technology and social media. Our new website speaks to the opportunities in our marketplace, the strength of our portfolio, and the overall depth and breadth of our organization."

Within a few weeks, a translation option will be added to the website navigation so that key content sections of the site can be viewed in five languages: Chinese, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese and Spanish.

The new website can be accessed by visiting www.marken.com

About Marken

Marken is a wholly owned subsidiary of UPS. Marken is the only patient-centric supply chain organization 100% dedicated to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Marken maintains the leading position for Direct to Patient services and biological sample shipments and offers a state-of-the-art GMP-compliant depot network and logistic hubs in 48 locations worldwide for clinical trial material storage and distribution. Marken's more than 890 staff members manage 50,000 drug and biological shipments every month at all temperature ranges in more than 150 countries. Additional services such as biological kit production, ancillary material sourcing, storage and distribution, shipment lane verification and qualifications, as well as GDP, regulatory and compliance consultancy add to Marken's unique position in the pharma and logistics industry.

SOURCE Marken

Related Links

http://www.marken.com

