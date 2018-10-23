Marker Therapeutics to Present at Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

Piper Jaffray 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Time: 12:00pm – 12:25pm (EST)

Location: Lotte New York Palace, Holmes 1, 4th Floor

Evercore ISI HealthconX Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 28, 2018

Time: 10:35am – 10:55am (EST)

Location: Boston Harbor Hotel, South Atlantic Room, 2nd Floor

Webcasts for the Piper Jaffray and Evercore ISI conferences will be made available at https://markertherapeutics.com/events/

About Marker Therapeutics, Inc.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company specializing in the development of next-generation T cell-based immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumor indications. Marker's cell therapy technology is based on the selective expansion of non-engineered, tumor-specific T cells that recognize tumor associated antigens (i.e. tumor targets) and kill tumor cells expressing those targets. Once infused into patients, this population of T cells attacks multiple tumor targets and acts to activate the patient's immune system to produce broad spectrum anti-tumor activity. Because Marker does not genetically engineer its T cells, when compared to current engineered CAR-T and TCR-based approaches, its products (i) are significantly less expensive and easier to manufacture, (ii) appear to be markedly less toxic, and (iii) are associated with meaningful clinical benefit. As a result, Marker believes its portfolio of T cell therapies has a compelling therapeutic product profile, as compared to current gene-modified CAR-T and TCR-based therapies.

Marker is also advancing several innovative peptide- and gene-based immuno-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and metastatic disease, including our Folate Receptor Alpha program (TPIV200) for breast and ovarian cancers and our HER2/neu+ peptide antigen program (TPIV100/110) in Phase II clinical trials. In parallel, we are developing a proprietary DNA expression technology named PolyStart™ to improve the ability of the cellular immune system to recognize and destroy diseased cells.

