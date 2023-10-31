Markerr Integrates Quantitative Multifamily Rent Forecast into Markerr Data Studio

RealRent 5 Year Forecast Now Features Transparent Visual Insights & Powerful AI Analyst

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Markerr, a recognized leader in real estate data analytics, is proud to introduce a significant enhancement to its RealRent Multifamily Forecast. Markerr Data Studio now offers an immersive dynamic visualization experience, providing users with instant access to comprehensive quantitative forecasts for thousands of ZIP codes. Users additionally can leverage generative AI to automatically summarize these forecasts and other critical indicators directly in Markerr Data Studio.

What truly sets Markerr's RealRent Forecast apart is its transparency. We believe in empowering our clients, not leaving them in the dark. Every forecast comes with a comprehensive explanation of the data inputs driving the prediction, ensuring you're never presented with a "black box" answer.
Markerr's RealRent Forecast has already garnered attention for its precision in predicting rental trends and its in-depth supply and demand factor analysis. This integration empowers users to further explore the intricate factors shaping growth within the realms of demand, supply, and property dynamics, elevating their decision-making capabilities.

Key Features of the Enhanced Multifamily Real Estate Forecast:

  • Seamless Access and Comparison: Markerr Data Studio provides investors with effortless access to quantitative forecasts for thousands of ZIP codes. Users can easily compare and contrast these forecasts, streamlining their decision-making process.

  • Automated Analysis: Markerr's AI-infused platform automates the analysis process, making it more efficient and insightful. Investors can rely on advanced algorithms to derive meaningful insights from complex data.

  • Dynamic Visualization: The new dynamic visualization feature offers an interactive and visually engaging experience, making it easier for users to explore and understand the data.

  • Easy Export: Markerr Data Studio allows for easy data export, accelerating workflows and facilitating data sharing with team members or partners.

Markerr's RealRent Forecast, coupled with dynamic visualization and AI-driven analysis, empowers real estate investors with a competitive edge. The platform provides a roadmap for success, ensuring that investors are well-equipped to make informed, data-driven decisions.

Andrew Jenkins, Chief Product Officer, reaffirmed Markerr's dedication to innovation: "Markerr's commitment is to provide precision and transparency in multifamily real estate investment. We believe in equipping our users with the most advanced tools available in the industry and visualizing our machine learning powered rent forecast is another example of that commitment."

Markerr remains committed to our mission to deliver cutting-edge solutions that empower investors with the insights and tools necessary to thrive in an ever-changing market. For more information please visit www.markerr.com.

About Markerr: Markerr is a pioneering force in the real estate industry, offering advanced solutions that empower investors with the insights they need to excel in multifamily real estate investments. Leveraging real-time data, machine learning, and generative AI, Markerr enables clients to gain a competitive advantage and make more confident and efficient decisions. The company is trusted by some of the world's largest institutional owners and operators of real estate. Markerr is backed by leading investors, including RET Ventures, Pretium, and Bridge Investment Group. For more information, please visit www.markerr.com.

