Market America Introduces Groundbreaking Thymenol™

"When you combine these two already incredible ingredients, what you get is synergy of the powerful combination, and that is what Market America has done," said David Foreman RPh, a pharmacist, author and media personality.

Featuring unique cap-in-cap technology that offers multiphase release, Thymenol is exclusive to Market America | SHOP.COM. Essentially, a small Pycnogenol-filled powder cap is placed within a larger ThymoQuin-filled capsule — creating one robust package. There are no detectable GMOs or gluten in the breakthrough product, and this is Market America's first vegetarian capsule.

An extract of black cumin seed, ThymoQuin provides unique antioxidant activity, boosting cellular health and aiding in cardiovascular and mental well-being. And Pycnogenol is one of the most clinically researched ingredients in the natural health space, supporting healthy cellular aging and normal reproductive health, among other benefits.+

"The combination of these two ingredients is the impossible happening. It has never happened before, but it is happening right now," said Market America President and COO Marc Ashley. For those familiar with Market America, this comes as no surprise. Turning the impossible into reality is what the company does best through its revolutionary business plan and industry-leading products.

Market America | SHOP.COM is a global product brokerage and internet marketing company that specializes in one-to-one marketing.

*Pycnogenol is the registered trademark of Horphag Research. Use of this product may be protected by one or more U.S. patents and other international patents.

+These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product(s) is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

