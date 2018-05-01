Market Analyst™ Selling Securities to Build Its Research Resale Operation

FALLS CHURCH, Va., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Market Analyst, LLC, a distributor and reseller of market research, is selling its securities in an equity crowdfunding offering known as Online Public Offering. "Through this offering we are actively seeking investments in return for equity in the company," said Naqi Jaffery, President and CEO of Market Analyst.

"The distinguishing feature of Market Analyst is we allow access to market research in formats optimized for mobile devices," Mr. Jaffery said. "In doing so, we believe we are introducing a paradigm shift in market research distribution."

"We not only sell research reports in PDF format like other distributors, we also convert them into eBooks to allow users to access these reports on the device of their choice," said Mr. Jaffery. "In addition, we have the capability to break these reports down into chapters so that people can buy exactly what they need."

Market Analyst is in the process of building a website that allows the research reports to be split into even smaller segments, allowing buyers to order and download market research in discrete packages instantaneously. In our view, Mr. Jaffery said, this will be a game changer in the market research business.

To build trust with its publisher partners, Market Analyst gets its sales audited an independent auditing firm. "We believe we are the only distributor that does that," Mr. Jaffery said.

Being an LLC, holders of Market Analyst securities are called Members, and each security is known as a membership unit. All Members have voting rights, with each membership unit counting as one vote.

The securities of Market Analyst can be bought from its Start Engine portal at: https://www.startengine.com/market-analyst-llc.

While equity crowdfunding carries significant risks, its main attraction is the prospect of getting returns on investment that are greater than those that come from other assets, such as bonds or publicly-quoted shares.

According to Crowdfund Capital Advisors, equity crowdfunding has already received over $100 million in aggregate capital commitments in the U.S.

In May 2016, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission enacted Title III of the JOBS Act, permitting equity crowdfunding that gives non-accredited investors – much of the U.S. population – the opportunity to invest in startups.

