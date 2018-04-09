MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT - Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F

SÃO PAULO, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultrapar Participações S.A. (B3:UGPA3/NYSE: UGP) ("Ultrapar"), a multi-business company engaged in specialized distribution and retail (Ipiranga/ Ultragaz/Extrafarma), specialty chemicals (Oxiteno) and storage for liquid bulk (Ultracargo), hereby informs that, in accordance with its reporting obligations, it filed its 2017 Form 20-F annual report today with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The annual report is available for download at the company's website – ri.ultra.com.br, Investor Relations link and a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements can be obtained, free of charge, upon request by e-mail (invest@ultra.com.br) to Ultrapar's Investor Relations Department.