Market Conditions Unfold as Seasonal Activity Heats Up, J.D. Power Finds

McLEAN, Va., April 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the April 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update, analysts from J.D. Power Valuation Services reported now that the winter lull in auction activity is behind us, March data provided the first real look at how the market is holding up in 2019. The retail channel is starting to look more historically typical, while medium duty trucks had an unimpressive month.

"Looking forward, there are two obvious factors pointing to flat or downward demand," said Chris Visser, Commercial Truck Senior Analyst at J.D. Power Valuation Services. "First, the manufacturing side of the economy stopped 'front-loading' raw material inventory in mid-2018. Second, exports have contracted, as a symptom of a cooling global market and the ongoing impact of the tariff war. Other economic measures are also looking less hot than last year, but it's too early to identify any trends just yet."

Major findings in the free monthly report note:

Auction Market Generally Weaker Month-over-Month

Late-model trucks averaging 3.9% depreciation in 2019

Retail Market Looking More Historically Typical

Depreciation moderately higher than this time last year

Medium Duty Trucks Had Weak Month

All three segments we track returned lower volume and pricing

Download the free March 2019 Commercial Truck Guidelines Industry Update.

J.D. Power Valuation Services (formerly NADA Used Car Guide) is a leading provider of vehicle valuation products and services to businesses. The team collects and analyzes more than 1 million automotive and truck wholesale and retail transactions per month, and delivers a range of guidebooks, auction data, analysis and data solutions.

J.D. Power is a global leader in consumer insights, advisory services and data and analytics. These capabilities enable J.D. Power to help its clients drive customer satisfaction, growth and profitability. Established in 1968, J.D. Power has offices serving North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe.

Media Relations Contacts

Geno Effler; Costa Mesa, Calif.; 714-621-6224; media.relations@jdpa.com

About J.D. Power and Advertising/Promotional Rules www.jdpower.com/business/about-us/press-release-info

SOURCE J.D. Power

Related Links

http://www.jdpower.com

