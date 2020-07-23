Market Demand Drives Icertis' Strong Hiring Growth in H1 2020

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the leading provider of enterprise contract management in the cloud, today announced that market demand for enterprise-wide CLM drove the company's strong growth in hiring in the first half of 2020 as the company added over 300 employees globally.

Icertis' continued growth speaks to significant market opportunity and demand for contract lifecycle management (CLM) generally and the Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform specifically. The COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic turmoil have highlighted the importance of having an enterprise-wide solution that turns contracts from static documents into strategic assets as companies look to adjust to changing customer demand, build more agile supply chains and protect against increased risk.

To meet the increased demand, Icertis hired a total of 319 employees in the past six months, including more than 50 recent graduates from the class of 2020. The contract management frontrunner has successfully onboarded new employees with a virtual program called Icertis Everywhere that has enabled the rapid growth of the company's diverse global team.

Grounded in company's FORTE values—Fairness, Openness, Respect, Teamwork, Execution—the Icertis Everywhere program focuses on university recruiting, hiring for full-time work-from-home positions and supporting current employees working from home through the end of 2020. With more than 1,300 employees across 12 locations around the world, the company expects to create and fill more than 200 new jobs by the end of 2020.

"Our continued growth is opening up incredible opportunities for individuals looking to build the next great enterprise software company at the same time the pandemic has accelerated the shift to a digital working environment," said Pranali Save, Chief Human Resources Officer, Icertis. "We're excited that we've been able to put in place various learning modules and virtual connect sessions that have allowed us to welcome and quickly transition such incredibly talented individuals across all our teams globally."

Among the new hires are significant additions to the Icertis leadership team who will drive additional growth, including Betsy Atkins to the Board of Advisors, Pranali Save as CHRO, and Ajay Bhandari as EVP, Professional Services. Today, the company manages over 7.5 million contracts, the world's largest contract portfolio, with a total contracted value of over $1 trillion for leading companies including Airbus, BASF, Cognizant, Daimler, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Sanofi.

For more information about Icertis, visit www.icertis.com, and to see the latest career opportunities, visit https://www.icertis.com/careers/.

About Icertis

Icertis, the leading enterprise contract management platform in the cloud, helps companies unlock the full business value of their contracts to increase revenue, reduce cost, accelerate cash flow and minimize risk. The adaptable, AI-infused Icertis Contract Management (ICM) platform quickly turns contracts from static documents into strategic assets. Today, Icertis, the analyst-validated industry leader, is used by innovative companies like Airbus, BASF, Cognizant, Daimler, Johnson & Johnson, Microsoft and Sanofi across 90+ countries to manage 7.5 million contracts governing more than $1 trillion.

Icertis Media Contact:

Haley Flanagan

Corporate Communications Manager

[email protected]

SOURCE Icertis

Related Links

http://www.icertis.com

