Market Demand for Stem Cell Treatments Driving Steady Increase in USRM Sales

"The steady and significant growth in our AdipoCellTM kits is an indicator that Americans are starting to hear about the benefits of stem cell therapy, and are taking steps to augment their health or preserve their stem cells now, so that they have reserves later in life when health or aging issues may come into play," said Mike Tomas, President and CEO of U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. "Our increase in sales reflect the growing interest in this emerging therapy. Our operations are prepared for continued growth in 2018 in order to offer this holistic therapy to as many people as possible."

Earlier this month, USRM opened its third partially owned standalone clinic in the United States, the newest location at The Villages in North Central Florida (the two existing clinics are in Sunrise and West Palm Beach, Florida). The Company continues to identify opportunities for clinical operations worldwide.

"Our increase in patients is providing us with an opportunity to serve the needs of more and more patients who had given up hope of improving their quality of life before considering stem cell therapy as a viable option," said Dr. Kristin Comella, USRM's Chief Science Officer. "We take that opportunity very seriously, and are always looking for more ways to help patients utilize their own stem cell reserves to create robust health. We look forward to identifying additional opportunities in the application of autologous stem cell therapy for neurological, autoimmune, orthopedic and degenerative conditions, and are excited about the ongoing opportunities in 2018."

Dr. Comella, who will be speaking this week at the Paleo(X) Ancestral Healing Conference in Austin, Texas, is a world leader in stromal vascular fraction (SVF) and is a well-published trailblazer in the application of autologous stem cell therapy for a host of treatments. Since her tenure at USRM, she has performed thousands of stem cell procedures for a variety of indications.

Her experience and expertise have yielded ground-breaking results: just last month, Dr. Comella and her team were the first in the world to publish in the scientific literature in-human results of adipose stem cell therapy significantly reducing psoriasis -- a condition that affects more than 7 million Americans annually. Her leadership continues to inspire other physicians who can train and certify in stem cell therapy with Dr. Comella and her team. To date, more than 700+ physicians worldwide and 288 clinics have engaged with USRM to learn how to use AdipoCellTM kits for their own practices.

Adipocell TM is a stem cell kit hat enables physicians to separate potent stem cells from a patient's own fat cells, which are harvested and reinserted in a two-hour procedure that is generally minimally invasive and does not require general anesthesia. Using one's own stem cells may be a significant advantage, since rejection and other detrimental factors often occur when a patient uses donated stem cells. Moreover, some of the body's most beneficial stem cells are readily available and are stored in fat tissue, making them readily available once harvested to deploy where the body needs it most.

U.S. Stem Cell, Inc. is an emerging leader in the regenerative medicine / cellular therapy industry specializing in physician training and certification and stem cell products including its lead product AdipocellTM, as well as veterinary stem cell training and stem cell banking and creation and management of stem cell clinics.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate", or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements and represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The Company's business and the risks and uncertainties of the business are described in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission which can be found at sec.gov.

Media Contact: U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

13794 NW 4th Street, Suite 212

Sunrise, Fl 33325

Phone: 954.835.1500

Email: usstemcell@us-stemcell.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/market-demand-for-stem-cell-treatments-driving-steady-increase-in-usrm-sales-300635305.html

SOURCE U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

Related Links

http://us-stemcell.com

