Market Disruptor, iMoving, Brings Catalyzing Change to 100-Year-Old Industry

MIAMI, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- iMoving (https://www.imoving.com/) recently announced the launch of its unique and innovative platform that allows customers to plan moves; review, compare, and select rates; and securely pay movers, all from one centralized location. Each move is digitally planned down to the specific items of furniture to be included, while iMoving serves as a customer service agent, referee, and trusted escrow and review entity.

"The moving industry is decades old, but what we're doing has never been done before," said iMoving Founder Meyr Aviv. "Our platform lets customers choose their own movers from our list of qualified, vetted professionals; select their own rate from a list of quotes; and itemize their inventory, box by box. iMoving is here to bring a brave new, innovative turn to an old industry. We've reinvented how moving is done."

With over 400 movers in the expanding network, iMoving is positioned to provide moving services to anyone, anywhere, in the United States. And with a detailed digital interface, customers can customize each moving experience to suit both their needs and their budget. The iMoving platform allows each customer to personalize the process, step-by-step, in an intuitive way:

List Items: Customers select their inventory, per room, using the digital planner. Nothing is forgotten.

Customers select their inventory, per room, using the digital planner. Nothing is forgotten. Transparent Rates: Customers see costs, per item, so they know exactly what they are paying for.

Customers see costs, per item, so they know exactly what they are paying for. Personalized Suggestions: The platform provides reminders and suggestions based on individual inventories.

The platform provides reminders and suggestions based on individual inventories. Change Details Anytime: Customers can change and update their inventories anytime, even on the day of the move.

"Employing traditional moving services can be difficult and expensive," said Aviv. "Not to mention the hassle: How much does it cost? Can you trust the movers? Will the rate stay the same, or will it change halfway through? Will the movers show up on time? Will they move your belongings efficiently, without causing damage? And if there's a problem: whom do you contact? We've eliminated all of those concerns with iMoving."

Customers filter their mover searches by price and ratings, comparing fixed price quotes provided by movers. Customers can also view the movers' credentials and ratings, reading real customer reviews and recommendations to help make their choice. Each mover is screened and handpicked by iMoving in a multistep process:

Authenticated with the Department of Transportation, or local state government.

Holds a Certificate of Insurance (COI).

Have been in the moving industry for at least two years.

Each mover is interviewed by the iMoving team: business profiles, safety reports, etc.

Each mover is held accountable and removed from the iMoving network if they violate community standards.

Only after selecting a mover do customers then enter personal information. From there, the move is booked and paid through iMoving's escrow services. Customers can then manage their move 24/7 from their personal computer, updating their inventory any time after they have booked the move, while iMoving provides live chat and customer services teams throughout the process. Movers are paid after customers report that the move was successful.

About iMoving

iMoving is an advanced, secure digital platform that allows customers to plan local or long distance moves with qualified movers, while also managing and overseeing the entire process throughout. iMoving provides access to a network of licensed and bonded movers who provide competitive bids on each job. And with complete platform oversight, moving-day problems like bad service, rude staff and sudden price hikes are eliminated. Learn more at: www.iMoving.com.

