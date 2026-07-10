Issued on behalf of Quote Daddy

A free, ad-light stock-tracking platform spanning U.S. and Canadian markets launches across desktop and mobile — no paywalls, no credit card.

NEW YORK, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USA News Group Retail investors juggling brokerage apps, charting tools and filing databases have a new free option that consolidates the essentials into one place.

Market Equities Limited today announced the public launch of Quote Daddy, a free stock-tracking platform that pulls live watchlists, interactive charts, SEC filings, news and price alerts into a single dashboard across desktop and mobile. The company is positioning the product against a market-data landscape where much of the same functionality sits behind paywalls.

Quote Daddy covers both U.S. and Canadian markets — NYSE and Nasdaq in the United States, plus TSX, TSX Venture and CSE listings in Canada — and requires no credit card to start. The platform's pitch is deliberately plain: no paywalls, no clutter, just the markets. One account syncs across a spacious terminal layout on desktop and a fast, tap-friendly app on mobile.

Sign up for free and download the mobile app for Apple and Android directly at http://QuoteDaddy.com

At the core is a live watchlist where every name carries an intraday sparkline and a colour-coded price pill, so a single glance conveys direction and magnitude. Users can build unlimited lists, sort by the day's gainers or losers in one tap, reorder and rename lists, and attach a private note to any stock that follows them across devices.

Individual stock pages go deeper than most free tools, offering candlestick charts with MA5, MA10 and MA20 moving averages, volume, company profiles and analyst views, insider activity drawn from SEC Form 4 filings, and company filings including 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K documents straight from EDGAR.

Beyond tracking, Quote Daddy layers in a plain-English analysis feature that turns raw numbers into a short briefing — why a stock moved, how its sector is performing, and what the figures mean — alongside retail sentiment tagged bull or bear. The company notes this feature is educational only and not investment advice.

Quote Daddy is available now on the Apple App Store, Google Play, and on web and desktop at http://quotedaddy.com.

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Sources:

[1] https://quotedaddy.com — Quote Daddy — product site and feature set

[2] https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/quote-daddy-stocks/id6784767610 — Quote Daddy on the Apple App Store

[3] https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.quotedaddy.app — Quote Daddy on Google Play

DISCLAIMER: This article is a paid product promotion published by USA News Group, a digital media property owned and operated by Market Equities Limited ("MEL"). Quote Daddy is also owned and operated by MEL. Accordingly, USA News Group and Quote Daddy are commonly owned affiliates, and this article promotes an affiliated product. Nothing herein is investment, financial, tax, or legal advice, or an offer or solicitation to buy or sell any security. Quote Daddy is a market-data and stock-tracking application; it is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Market data referenced may be delayed. Any third-party companies or securities named (including comparison companies) are referenced for informational and illustrative purposes only; no affiliation, endorsement, or sponsorship is implied. This article is governed by the laws of Ireland.

SOURCE USA News Group