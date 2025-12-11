Market For Geologic Hydrogen & Carbon Capture Is Burgeoning, With Revenues Projected to Hit Over $50 Billion

PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The market for geologic hydrogen and carbon capture (CCS) is burgeoning, with CCS revenues projected to hit $8.9B (2025) to over $50B (by 2030s), driven by climate goals, while geologic hydrogen is emerging as a low-cost, low-carbon source, attracting massive investment (e.g., $100M+ rounds) due to its potential for $0.50-$1/kg production costs, significantly below other clean hydrogen, promising huge future revenue streams by meeting top-tier tax credits and decarbonization needs. According to a report from MarketsandMarkets, the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is projected to reach USD 17.75 billion by 2030 from USD 5.82 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 25.0% from 2025 to 2030. The growth of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market is driven by the rising emphasis on achieving zero-carbon targets and growing policy support from governments to reduce carbon emissions. The report said: "Tightening emissions targets, rising carbon prices, and expanding financial support fuel the CCUS market, and the growing tally of new project announcements reported by the International Energy Agency (IEA) reinforces that momentum. Policymakers worldwide are establishing clear rules and incentives, tax credits, grants, and favorable loans that reduce risk and attract investment. At the same time, tougher carbon pricing makes capture technology more cost-effective than buying pollution permits. Engineering advances have driven down energy requirements and equipment costs, opening the door for projects in power plants, cement works, steel mills, and chemical factories. Active Companies mentioned in the article includes: First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN), MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX), Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (OTCQB: QIMCF) (CSE: QIMC), CHARBONE CORPORATION (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG).

MarketsandMarkets continued: "The carbon capture, utilization, and storage market comprises carbon capture, storage, transportation, and utilization. Carbon capture is a key climate technology that prevents CO2 from entering the atmosphere by capturing emissions from power plants and industrial facilities. It enables hard-to-abate sectors like cement, steel, and petrochemicals to reduce their carbon footprint while supporting global net-zero targets. Key technologies include chemical looping, solvent & sorbents, membranes, and other technologies. Various CCUS technologies provide distinct advantages; for example, chemical looping enhances efficiency while reducing oxygen costs. The end-use industries include oil & gas, power generation, chemicals and petrochemicals, cement, iron & steel, and other end-use industries. These industries play a crucial role in the growth of the carbon capture, utilization, and storage market, as they are the primary sources of CO2 emissions. By integrating capture, storage, and utilization solutions, these sectors are driving the large-scale adoption of CCUS as a practical approach to decarbonization."

First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (OTCQB: FANCF) (TSX-V: FAN) ACQUIRES OPHIOLITE-X PROJECT TARGETING GEOLOGIC HYDROGEN, CARBON CAPTURE, AND CRITICAL MINERALS IN WESTERN NEWFOUNDLAND - First Atlantic Nickel Corp. (FSE: P21) ("First Atlantic" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition of mineral claims covering the Blow Me Down and Lewis Hills massifs within the Bay of Islands Ophiolite Complex (BOIC), western Newfoundland. The Company has branded this strategic land position as the "Ophiolite-X" project, recognizing its multi-commodity potential spanning geologic (natural) hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, awaruite nickel-iron alloy mineralization, chromite, and scientific research applications.

The Bay of Islands Ophiolite Complex is comprised of four large-scale ophiolite massifs—Table Mountain (Tablelands), North Arm Mountain, Blow Me Down Mountain, and Lewis Hills—representing one of the world's best-preserved and most complete ophiolite sequences. Peer-reviewed research conducted on the Blow Me Down massif by Memorial University, funded by NSERC and Nalcor Energy, has demonstrated that these ultramafic rocks host exceptional carbon sequestration capacity while simultaneously generating natural hydrogen through active serpentinization. The serpentinization process produces brucite (Mg(OH)₂)—a highly reactive magnesium hydroxide mineral that rapidly sequesters CO₂—while the same reaction generates molecular hydrogen and creates the reducing conditions necessary for awaruite (Ni₃Fe) formation. The Memorial University researchers conclude that by "injecting CO₂-enriched waters into the subsurface, this process could likely be industrialized and require little energy input beyond drilling and pumping waters into the subsurface."

KEY HIGHLIGHTS:

Geologic Hydrogen Generation: Active serpentinization within the Bay of Islands Complex produces dissolved hydrogen (H₂) concentrations of 0.06–1.20 mg/L in ultra-basic springs, with highly reducing conditions (Eh as low as -609 mV) and pH values up to 12.3 conducive to ongoing natural hydrogen production. Awaruite (Ni₃Fe) Formation Environment: The highly reducing conditions created by serpentinization are conducive to awaruite formation—a naturally occurring nickel-iron alloy that forms only when hydrogen partial pressures exceed critical thresholds (greater than 50 bars at low temperature). Brucite-Driven Carbon Capture: Brucite formed during serpentinization converts 0.63 metric tonnes of CO₂ to carbonate minerals per tonne of brucite—the highest conversion rate among ultramafic alteration products. The brucite-bearing serpentinites of the BOIC represent prime targets for both natural carbon mineralization and engineered CO₂ injection. Massive Carbon Capture Capacity: Peer-reviewed research by Memorial University calculated a theoretical "total CO₂ storage capacity of 5.1 × 10¹¹ tonnes for the entire BOIC"—equivalent to over 13 years of global CO₂ emissions (based on 2022 global emissions of 36.8 Gt) and over 700 times Canada's annual emissions. Even 1% carbonation could account for more than 7 years of national CO₂ output. Low-Energy Industrialization Pathway: The Memorial University researchers conclude that by "injecting CO₂-enriched waters into the subsurface, this process could likely be industrialized and require little energy input beyond drilling and pumping waters into the subsurface." Experimentally Validated CO₂ Sequestration: Laboratory experiments using Blow Me Down peridotite demonstrated the BOIC ultramafic rocks "could sequester up to 4 million tonnes of atmospheric CO₂" at surface conditions, with the process "kinetically favourable even at ambient conditions." CO₂ as Hydrogen Production Accelerant: Research indicates that CO₂-rich fluids may enhance hydrogen generation—exposure of olivine and pyroxene to CO₂-rich hydrated conditions can lead to simultaneous CO₂ mineralization and increased H₂ production through enhanced Fe²⁺ release. Springers Hill Chromite District: The Lewis Hills Massif hosts the developed Springers Hill chromite prospect with a mineralized zone exceeding 700 metres strike length, individual lenses up to 45 metres long by 10 metres wide, and microprobe grades up to 60.45% Cr₂O₃.

"Natural accumulations of geologic hydrogen are being found all over the world, but in most cases they are small and not economical, although exploration continues," said Esti Ukar, a research associate professor at the Jackson School and a collaborator on the project. "If we could help generate larger volumes of hydrogen from these rocks by driving reactions that would take several million years to happen in nature, I think geologic hydrogen could really be a game changer." CONTINUED… Read this and more news for First Atlantic Nickel at: https://www.fanickel.com/archive

In other market news of interest:



MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX) recently announced that Mr. Neil McMillan, a long-time resource and capital markets leader in Saskatchewan, has assumed Chairmanship of the Board of Directors of MAX Power, effective immediately, as the Company continues to rapidly accelerate the Natural Hydrogen sector in Saskatchewan.

Mr. McMillan has played a defining role in shaping Saskatchewan's modern resource economy. He served as Chairman of Cameco Corp. from 2013 to 2018, following 11 years as a director beginning in 2002. Earlier, as President and CEO of Claude Resources (1995–2014), he led Saskatchewan's first gold mining company, transforming it into a profitable and strategically important producer. His leadership contributed to Claude's eventual $337 million buyout by Silver Standard Resources in 2016.

Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (OTCQB: QIMCF) (CSE: QIMC) recently announced a significant expansion of its Phase 1 winter natural hydrogen drilling program in the Advocate–Cumberland Basin corridor of Nova Scotia. Supported by major geophysical advances from the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique ("INRS"), QIMC will now undertake as a 1st phase more than 5,000 metres of drilling during the winter season marking the Company's largest hydrogen-focused drill program to date.

Over recent months, Professor Marc Richer-Laflèche and the INRS geoscience team have substantially completed detailed gravimetry, tomography, LiDAR structural mapping, and integrated modeling, significantly refining the structural interpretation of the Basin. These advances have identified new priority drill targets and improved subsurface fault-mapping resolution, enabling QIMC to expand and optimize its Phase 1 drilling.

CHARBONE CORPORATION (OTCQB: CHHYF) (TSXV: CH), a North American producer and distributor specializing in clean Ultra High Purity ("UHP") hydrogen and strategic industrial gases, recently announced the successful completion of equipment installation for Phase 1A at its Sorel-Tracy site and, in accordance with the announced schedule, the production of its first hydrogen molecule.

During the last weekend of November, CHARBONE's technical teams conducted the first hydrogen production tests, following the commissioning of the company's first local clean UHP hydrogen production module in Quebec. The initial results confirm the system is properly functioning, validating the initial performance parameters.

"The completion of the Phase 1A installation and the successful completion of the first hydrogen production tests are key milestones for CHARBONE," said Dave B. Gagnon, CEO of CHARBONE. "These accomplishments demonstrate our teams' ability to execute rigorously. We are now entering the commercial production phase."

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the hydrogen economy, recently announced it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Hy2gen for a 5MW PEM electrolyzer to be installed at Sunrhyse, Hy2gen's flagship hydrogen production project in Signes, France.

Hy2gen is a world-leading company in developing, financing, building, and operating plants for RFNBO-certified hydrogen production. The LOI lays the foundation for collaboration between Plug Power and Hy2gen to advance hydrogen use in southern France. Plug will support the transport and distribution of hydrogen produced at Sunrhyse and continue expanding its turnkey hydrogen forklift solutions for logistics bases across the region.

The LOI builds on Plug and Hy2gen's growing collaboration across Europe and North America, including Hy2gen's Project Courant in Québec, Canada, which includes a large-scale electrolyzer and aims to reach Final Investment Decision (FID) before 2027. Together, the companies are developing a global framework for renewable hydrogen production and distribution to accelerate the energy transition across key international markets.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today's emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. This press release was distributed on behalf of First Atlantic Nickel Corp. For current services performed FNM has been compensated twenty five hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by First Atlantic Nickel Corp. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)325-8757

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2843015/FN_Media_Group_Logo.jpg

SOURCE FN Media Group, LLC