Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics 2023: Sector Represents a Revolution in Cancer Therapy

Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created. And its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.



A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.



Technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Guides

2. Introduction and Market Definition

3. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies

3.1. The Immune System

3.1.1. Innate immune system

3.1.1.1. Surface barriers

3.1.1.2. Inflammation

3.1.1.3. Complement system

3.1.1.4. Cellular barriers

3.1.1.5. Natural killer cells

3.1.2. Adaptive immune system

3.1.2.1. Lymphocytes

3.1.2.2. Killer T cells

3.1.2.3. Helper T cells

3.1.2.4. Gamma delta T cells

3.1.2.5. B lymphocytes and antibodies

3.1.3. Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system

3.2. Immuno Oncology Diagnostics

3.2.1. Checkpoint Assays

3.2.1.1. Outlook for Checkpoint Assays

3.2.2. Cytokine Assays

3.2.2.1. Outlook for Cytokine Assays

3.2.3. Genomic Germline

3.2.3.1. Outlook for Genomic Germline

3.2.4. Genomic Tumour

3.2.4.1. Outlook for Genomic Tumour

3.2.5. Tumor Microenviroment

3.2.5.1. Outlook for Tumor Microenvironment

3.2.6. Others

3.2.6.1. Outlook for Other Diagnostics

4. Industry Overview

5. Market Trends

5.1. Factors Driving Growth

5.1.1. Outcome potential

5.1.2. Companion Diagnostics

5.1.3. Funding

5.1.4. Technology Environment

5.1.5. Target Solutions

5.2. Factors Limiting Growth

5.2.1. Complex Role of Diagnostics

5.2.2. Clinical Trials Role

5.2.3. Protocols

5.3. Diagnostic Technology Development

5.3.1. Combinations-Issues and Complexity

5.3.2. Shifting Role of Diagnostics

5.3.3. Multiplexing and Foundation One

5.3.4. The Disruption Dynamic

5.3.5. The Race for Biomarkers

5.3.6. The Next Five Years

6. Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments

7. Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies

8. The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics

9. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Application

9.1. Checkpoint

9.2. Cytokine

9.3. Germline Genetic

9.4. Genetic Tumor

9.5. Tumor Microenvironment

9.6. Other

10. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Technology

10.1. NGS

10.2. PCR

10.3. Fish/IHC

10.4. Chem/IA

10.5. Other Technology

11. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Customer

12. Appendices

Companies Mentioned

10x Genomics, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

AccuraGen Inc.

Aethlon Medical

Agilent/Dako

Anchor Dx

ANGLE plc

AVIVA Systems Biology

Baylor Miraca Genetics Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Berkley Lights

BGI Genomics Co. Ltd

Bioarray Genetics

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix Inc.

BioFluidica

BioGenex

BioIVT

Biolidics Ltd

bioMerieux Diagnostics

Bioneer Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Reference Laboratories

Bio-Techne

Bioview

Bolidics

Boreal Genomics

Bristol- Myers Squibb

Burning Rock

Cardiff Oncology

Caris Molecular Diagnostics

Castle Biosciences, Inc.

CellCarta

CellMax Life

Cepheid (Danaher)

Charles River Laboratories

Circulogene

Cizzle Biotech

Clinical Genomics

Cytolumina Technologies Corp.

Datar Cancer Genetics Limited

Diagnologix LLC

Diasorin S.p.A.

Dxcover

Element Biosciences

Enzo Biochem

Epic Sciences

Epigenomics AG

Eurofins Scientific

Fabric Genomics

Fluxion Biosciences

Freenome

FUJIFILM Wako Diagnostics

Fyr Diagnostics

GeneFirst Ltd.

Genetron Holdings

GenomOncology

GILUPI Nanomedizin

Guardant Health

HansaBiomed

HeiScreen

Helomics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics

iCellate

ICON PLC

Illumina

Incell Dx

Inivata

INOVIQ

Integrated Diagnostics

Invitae Corporation

Invivogen

Invivoscribe

Janssen Diagnostics

Lunglife AI Inc

MDNA Life SCIENCES, Inc.

MDx Health

Menarini Silicon Biosystems

Mesa Laboratories, Inc.

Millipore Sigma

Miltenyi Biotec

miR Scientific

Myriad Genetics/Myriad RBM

NantHealth, Inc.

Natera

NeoGenomics

NGeneBio

Novogene Bioinformatics Technology Co., Ltd.

Oncocyte

OncoDNA

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PamGene

Panagene

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Personalis

Precipio

Precision Medicine Group

PrecisionMed

Predicine

Promega

Qiagen

Rarecells SAS

RareCyte

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Screencell

Sense Biodetection

Siemens Healthineers

simfo GmbH

Singlera Genomics Inc.

Singular Genomics

Singulomics

SkylineDx

Standard BioTools

Stilla Technologies

Sysmex Inostics

Tempus Labs, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Todos Medical

Ultima Genomics

Veracyte

Volition

Vortex Biosciences

