Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics 2023: Sector Represents a Revolution in Cancer Therapy

Jan 20, 2023, 16:40 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Market Forecasts for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Including Executive/Consultant Guides and Customized Forecasting/Analysis. 2023 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diagnostics, companion diagnostics, is driving the success of Immuno-oncology Therapeutics. An entire new segment of the diagnostics industry is being created. And its not a small segment either. It promises to grow dramatically. Histology, genomics and liquid biopsy are converging. A complicated network of pharmaceutical companies, diagnostic companies and instrumentation suppliers are jockeying for position in a new approach to conquering cancer. The approach seems to be working and showing great promise.
A revolution in cancer therapy is underway. New therapy based on using the body's natural immune defenses is having unprecedented success. But diagnostics, especially biomarkers are desperately needed to help select the right therapy.
Technology is moving faster than the market. The impact on the health care industry is enormous. Tumor Mutational Burden? Checkpoint Inhibitors? Cytokines? Find out about the technology in readily understood terms that explain the jargon. Find the opportunities and the pitfalls. Understand growth expectations and the ultimate potential market size in this new expanded and comprehensive report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Guides
2. Introduction and Market Definition
3. Immunotherapy - Guide to Immune Technologies
3.1. The Immune System
3.1.1. Innate immune system
3.1.1.1. Surface barriers
3.1.1.2. Inflammation
3.1.1.3. Complement system
3.1.1.4. Cellular barriers
3.1.1.5. Natural killer cells
3.1.2. Adaptive immune system
3.1.2.1. Lymphocytes
3.1.2.2. Killer T cells
3.1.2.3. Helper T cells
3.1.2.4. Gamma delta T cells
3.1.2.5. B lymphocytes and antibodies
3.1.3. Tumor immunology - the immune surveillance system
3.2. Immuno Oncology Diagnostics
3.2.1. Checkpoint Assays
3.2.1.1. Outlook for Checkpoint Assays
3.2.2. Cytokine Assays
3.2.2.1. Outlook for Cytokine Assays
3.2.3. Genomic Germline
3.2.3.1. Outlook for Genomic Germline
3.2.4. Genomic Tumour
3.2.4.1. Outlook for Genomic Tumour
3.2.5. Tumor Microenviroment
3.2.5.1. Outlook for Tumor Microenvironment
3.2.6. Others
3.2.6.1. Outlook for Other Diagnostics
4. Industry Overview
5. Market Trends
5.1. Factors Driving Growth
5.1.1. Outcome potential
5.1.2. Companion Diagnostics
5.1.3. Funding
5.1.4. Technology Environment
5.1.5. Target Solutions
5.2. Factors Limiting Growth
5.2.1. Complex Role of Diagnostics
5.2.2. Clinical Trials Role
5.2.3. Protocols
5.3. Diagnostic Technology Development
5.3.1. Combinations-Issues and Complexity
5.3.2. Shifting Role of Diagnostics
5.3.3. Multiplexing and Foundation One
5.3.4. The Disruption Dynamic
5.3.5. The Race for Biomarkers
5.3.6. The Next Five Years
6. Cancer Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics Recent Developments
7. Profiles of Key Immuno-oncology Companies
8. The Global Market for Immuno-Oncology Diagnostics
9. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Application
9.1. Checkpoint
9.2. Cytokine
9.3. Germline Genetic
9.4. Genetic Tumor
9.5. Tumor Microenvironment
9.6. Other
10. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Technology
10.1. NGS
10.2. PCR
10.3. Fish/IHC
10.4. Chem/IA
10.5. Other Technology
11. Global Immuno-Oncology Diagnostic Markets - By Customer
12. Appendices
