Market Growth Opportunities for Photo- and Thermochromic Materials, 2020 - Development of Materials With Improved Efficiency and Functional Attributes

This research service provides an understanding of various types of thermochromic and photochromic materials, including quantum dots, conjugated polymers, photonic crystals, plasmons, and thermochromic liquid crystals for thermochromic materials and diarylethenes, fulgides, naphtopyrans, and spirooxazines for photochromic materials.

The research service describes the innovation landscape and commercialization prospects in development of photochromic and thermochromic materials. The research also highlights the IP landscape of the thermochromic and photochromic materials by highlighting the most desirable materials for commercialization and also highlights the regional hotspots for innovations.

Chromic materials are gaining significant traction globally owing to the increasing demand for a broad spectrum of applications such as textile, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, food and beverages, and electronics. These materials take up change in external stimulus such as light, temperature, electric field and magnetic field to detect a change in an operation parameter such as operation temperature, induced and external magnetic field and so on.

The adoption of chromic materials is predominantly driven by their ability to cater to the changing regulatory requirements along with demand for improved technical capabilities. Among the chromic materials thermochromic and photochromic materials are observed to have the highest industrial acceptance owing to its improved energy efficiency and enhanced aesthetic appeal. As a result thermochromic and photochromic materials is gaining traction due to its broad application scope across sectors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

1.1 The Strategic Imperative

1.3 Top Three Strategic Imperatives: Photochromic and Thermochromic Materials

1.4 About the Growth Pipeline Engine

1.5 Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Key Findings - Thermochromic Materials

2.4 Key Findings - Photochromic Materials

2.5 Adoption of Photochromic and Thermochromic Materials Driven by Their Enhanced Energy and Optical Performance

2.6 Responsiveness to Temperature Gradient is a Critical Attribute of Thermochromic Materials

2.7 Improved Color Reversibility Can Increase Adoption of Photochromic Materials

2.8 Technology Advances Act as a Key Enabler for Material Adoption

2.9 Chromic Materials Expected to Have Significant Adoption Potential in the Healthcare and Smart Packaging



3. Innovation Indicators: Thermochromic Materials

3.1 Chinese Academy of Sciences is Most Active in Research Publications Related to Thermochromic Materials

3.2 Research on Integrating Thermochromic Properties With Machine Readable Codes is Gaining Traction

3.3 Doping of Transition Metals is Gaining Focus as a Key Method to Improve Thermochromic Efficiency

3.4 Significant Funding is Witnessed in Asia-Pacific Region



4. Innovation Indicators: Photochromic Materials

4.1 R&D Publications Related to Photochromic Materials Gaining Pace Owing to Expanding Application Potential

4.2 Multilayer Photochromic Systems are Gaining Traction Owing to Their Improved Effectiveness

4.3 Photochromic Materials are Being Investigated for Functional Attributes

4.4 Significant Share of Funding is from National Natural Science Foundation of China



5. IP Landscape: Thermochromic Materials

5.1 Application Trend is Steadily Increasing Owing to Increasing Adoption of Thermochromic Materials

5.2 China Has the Highest Patent Filings for Thermochromic Materials

5.3 IPC Classification Reveals that a Significant Number of Patent Applications are Focused on Adoption of Thermochromic Materials

5.4 Thermochromic Liquid Crystals Have the Fastest Adoption Rate Among Thermochromic Materials

5.5 Pilot Corporation is Observed to Have the Highest Number of Patents Published



6. IP Landscape: Photochromic Materials

6.1 Publishing Trend is Observed to be Steadily Increasing in the Past Five Years

6.2 Transitions Optical Inc. and Tokuyama Corporation Have the Largest Patent Portfolio

6.3 IPC Classification Reveals That Most of the Photochromic Coatings are Conducted on Plastic Substrates

6.4 Spiropyrans Have the Highest Adoption Rate Among the Key Photochromic Materials

6.5 Transition Optical is Observed to Have the Highest Innovative Potential



7. Companies to Action

7.1 Enhanced Photochromic and Thermochromic Characteristics

7.2 Improved Thermochromic Performance Using Microencapsulation of Thermochromic Materials

7.3 Interactive Thermochromic and Photochromic Inks With Improved Functionality

7.4 Thermochromic and Photochromic Materials With Broad Operational Parameters

7.5 Improved Shelf Life Can Act as a Key Factor for Improved Adoption



8. Growth Opportunities

8.1 Growth Opportunity: Development of Materials With Improved Thermochromic Characteristics

8.2 Development of Materials for Improving Application Scope

8.3 Growth Opportunity: Development of Materials With Improved Photochromic Characteristics

8.4 Development of Materials With Improved Efficiency and Functional Attributes



9. Key Contacts



10. Next Steps

Companies Mentioned

National Natural Science Foundation of China

Pilot Corporation

Tokuyama Corporation

Transitions Optical Inc.

